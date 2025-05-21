New Street Fighter Movie: Who Is Playing Who?

“Can’t you do better than that?” This is one of the many legendary taunts offered up by victory screens in 1991’s Street Fighter II—in this case by E. Honda, a sumo wrestler who proves to be a surprisingly good boxer—but it probably refers to the opinions of a lot of gamers about the two live-action Street Fighter movies that have so far been made. Despite the iconic fighting video game series being one of the touchstones of ’90s gaming culture, and one which still produces genre-shaping hits as indicated by 2023’s Street Fighter 6, Hollywood has struggled to make a good movie out of the franchise.

That might be changing if Legendary Pictures has anything to do with it. The studio behind the American Godzilla and Kong “MonsterVerse” movies is visibly moving forward with their new take on a big screen Street Fighter, and as first reported by Deadline, they have the growing cast to prove it.

As per the trade site, Andre Koji, Noah Centineo, Roman Reigns, and no less than Jason Momoa have been cast in undisclosed roles in the film. Furthermore, the film is slated to be directed by Kitao Sakurai (Bad Trip). Obviously this will prove to be just the beginning of an ensemble that has plenty of space to grow—the original and still most influential Street Fighter II game features 12 characters alone in its most base version—but already from these four male leads, we get an idea of who might be the main characters for the new cinematic interpretation… as well as perhaps what direction the series could be taking.

Andrew Koji

Let’s start with the most obvious bit of casting: Andrew Koji is almost certainly intended to play Ryu, the Street Fighter franchise’s closest thing to a protagonist and hero. Video gamers might be most familiar with Koji from playing the villainous Storm Shadow opposite Henry Golding in 2021’s Snake Eyes movie, but the British Koji has some real martial arts bonafides in his career after starring in Cinemax’s Warrior where Koji portrayed Ah Sahm, a character that was once the dream role of Bruce Lee. He also appeared as an assassin opposite Brad Pitt in Bullet Train.