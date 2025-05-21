New Street Fighter Movie: Who Is Playing Who?
Legendary Pictures is developing a new live-action Street Fighter flick and has already begun casting. We have theories about who is playing who…
“Can’t you do better than that?” This is one of the many legendary taunts offered up by victory screens in 1991’s Street Fighter II—in this case by E. Honda, a sumo wrestler who proves to be a surprisingly good boxer—but it probably refers to the opinions of a lot of gamers about the two live-action Street Fighter movies that have so far been made. Despite the iconic fighting video game series being one of the touchstones of ’90s gaming culture, and one which still produces genre-shaping hits as indicated by 2023’s Street Fighter 6, Hollywood has struggled to make a good movie out of the franchise.
That might be changing if Legendary Pictures has anything to do with it. The studio behind the American Godzilla and Kong “MonsterVerse” movies is visibly moving forward with their new take on a big screen Street Fighter, and as first reported by Deadline, they have the growing cast to prove it.
As per the trade site, Andre Koji, Noah Centineo, Roman Reigns, and no less than Jason Momoa have been cast in undisclosed roles in the film. Furthermore, the film is slated to be directed by Kitao Sakurai (Bad Trip). Obviously this will prove to be just the beginning of an ensemble that has plenty of space to grow—the original and still most influential Street Fighter II game features 12 characters alone in its most base version—but already from these four male leads, we get an idea of who might be the main characters for the new cinematic interpretation… as well as perhaps what direction the series could be taking.
Andrew Koji
Let’s start with the most obvious bit of casting: Andrew Koji is almost certainly intended to play Ryu, the Street Fighter franchise’s closest thing to a protagonist and hero. Video gamers might be most familiar with Koji from playing the villainous Storm Shadow opposite Henry Golding in 2021’s Snake Eyes movie, but the British Koji has some real martial arts bonafides in his career after starring in Cinemax’s Warrior where Koji portrayed Ah Sahm, a character that was once the dream role of Bruce Lee. He also appeared as an assassin opposite Brad Pitt in Bullet Train.
In addition to Koji’s Japanese heritage, his casting as Ryu makes sense after Hollywood bizarrely sidelined the fan favorite character in previous adaptations. While the 1994 film is a kitschy camp classic in some circles, many still have frustration over Capcom choosing to make the main character all-American soldier Col. William Guile (likely to appeal to the American box office at the time). Ryu was played in that Steven E. de Souza movie by Byron Mann, but also as something of a sidekick to not only Guile but also the other American character, Ken Masters (Damian Chapa).
And none of the above characters appeared at all in the other Hollywood Street Fighter movie, Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li (2009). So this is a chance to put the Hollywood lens where it always belonged…
Noah Centineo
Speaking of Ryu and Ken though, you cannot have one without the other. Usually depicted in the fighting games as BFFs (though not always), these respective Japanese and American playable characters act as doppelgängers with many of the same moves and power sets, including the beloved hadouken. So the young American Centineo, who is perhaps best known for appearing in Netflix’s To All the Boys I Love trilogy—as well as the Disney Channel’s Austin & Ally and as the superhero Atom Smasher in Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam—makes perfect sense as Ken.
More headstrong and arrogant than Ryu, Ken is a proper yankee foil to the stoic hero of the story, and the opportunity for a screenwriter to really play up some bromance dynamics.
Jason Momoa
Now we come to what is obviously the biggest name casting in the film, and where speculation gets a little harder. Who is Jason Momoa, the once and future DC actor with both Aquaman and Lobo on his resume, going to play?
We don’t know for certain, but Jimmy Blanka seems like an obviously good guess. In the games, Blanka was a nominally human character until a plane crash in the Brazil rainforest somehow(!) resulted in a mutation that turned Blanka’s skin lime green, his hair orange, and his teeth into fangs. Even his blood is now charged by the shock of lightning!
Look…. folks took video game storylines and lore a lot less seriously in the early ‘90s. And back in the day of bright colors and extreme sports, Blanka’s extremely wicked aesthetics were a fan favorite. The feral fella also seems like a natural fit for Momoa who enjoys leaning from time to time in barbaric imagery, be it Game of Thrones or more recently Lobo. Granted, he also is now the family friendly face of another video game franchise for all ages via Minecraft, but we think Street Fighter will be a chance for him to return to his more familiar well with a new generation of budding action aficionados.
Roman Reigns
Finally we come to the most difficult piece of casting to wrap our heads around: WWE wrestler and former footballer Roman Reigns. The Georgia Tech alumni has been cast in an undisclosed role which offers a lot of possibilities, and it’s worth noting that the first wave of casting has not included any obvious choice for one of the Street Fighter franchise’s biggest villains: M. Bison and Viktor Sagat.
Reigns could easily become a clean shaven Bison. But we suspect the American entertainer will be cast as the all-American Col. Guile instead. While it seems likely the new Street Fighter will seek to avoid the mistakes of the 1994 movie’s reputation, including by supplanting the Japanese Ryu with the American Guile (and then strangely insisting on casting a Belgian in the role), Guile is still a fan favorite. And again, once Reigns shaves the beard and trades in long locks for a platinum mane, he could certainly pass for a square-jawed hero. And who knows, maybe if the new Street Fighter follows the original games’ fighting tournament setup, the film might even begin with Guile taking a beating from Ken and Ryu? That would establish this no longer Jean-Claude Van Damme’s kind of action movie…
*Editor’s Note: While no casting is confirmed after press time Jeff Sneider has reported that Reigns is actually cast as Akuma, a hidden final boss from a later iteration of Street Fighter II. It would make sense to cast Reigns as a villain, however it is worth noting Akuma is Japanese in the video game.
The new Street Fighter movie does not currently have a release date.