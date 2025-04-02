Talk to Me Directors Explain Why Their Street Fighter Movie Got KO’d

After the massive success of their supernatural teen Talk to Me, it was no surprise when YouTube powerhouses RackaRacka, also known as Danny and Micheal Philippou, were picked up to direct a new Street Fighter movie. Rising to prominence with their gory and gratuitous action and horror videos before moving into studio filmmaking, it seemed like a perfect creative fit, so it was with disappointment that fans learned last year that they were no longer connected to the video game adaptation.

Now after a recent event promoting the twins’ newest film, Bring Her Back in LA, Micheal and Danny spoke about the project and why it didn’t happen.

“When it comes IP stuff, I usually would stay away from it, not because I don’t want to do it,” Micheal explained, “but because I don’t want to fuck it up. There’s things of such big, in-built audiences, I’d hate to just let a whole bunch of people down, like, ‘The fuck was that?’ ‘I’m so sorry!’ That’s my nightmare.”

That didn’t stop them from taking on the iconic and beloved Capcom video game though. “We were developing a big IP, it wasn’t horror, it was Street Fighter,” Micheal said. It was clear that it was something that the brothers were really passionate about. “We were actually really excited for that,” he continued. “Developing that was a lot of fun.”