The Time The Naked Gun Writer Outdid Steven Spielberg in Drama

A Guy Named Joe is exactly the type of movie that should be remade. Although a hit in its own time, it’s deeply flawed, ambling lackadaisically through its 122-minute runtime and never really committing to the romance. The movie closes with an incredible sequence in which the ghostly Pete lovingly guides Dorinda through a mission, but those last 10 minutes only make the rest of the movie feel like a missed opportunity.

At first glance, Spielberg and his screenwriter Jerry Belson perfectly update A Guy Name Joe with Always, which might make sense as Spielberg was a lifelong fan of Joe and wished to update the sense of yearning the original film instilled in him as a child. To match its modern day setting, Pete and Al are now aerial firefighters, with Pete pushing his limits to dump water deep into forest fires. Where the original movie waits until more than halfway through to introduce Ted, Always has him catch Dorinda’s eye early on, making their eventual pairing feel natural.

Even better Spielberg nails most of the casting. Ward, best remembered today for playing the Cowardly Lion in The Wizard of Oz, is an affable everyman, making John Goodman a perfect choice for the update. As Pete’s divine commander, Audrey Hepburn (in her last film role) has none of Barrymore’s gruffness, but retains the character’s warmth. Best of all, Holly Hunter is an ideal update on the spunky Dunne, and Always rightly gives Dorinda much more to do than in A Guy Named Joe.

However, casting ends up being the film’s downfall as well. Brad Johnson is handsome and nothing more as Ted, but the real problem is Richard Dreyfuss as Pete. Pete’s irascible in both versions, but Tracy had a twinkle in his eye that made him lovable. All wired energy, especially when he’s a ghost who cannot directly interact with anyone, Dreyfuss’ Pete is irritated and irritating, constantly yelling and cackling at people.

Worse yet, Spielberg can’t seem to get out of his own way when it comes to filming the romance scenes, leaving them feeling stiff and mechanical. In perhaps the most open-hearted part of Always, Dorinda puts on a dress that Pete bought for her and dances alone in her house, unaware that the ghostly Pete is grooving alongside her. As usual for Spielberg, the scene has perfect blocking, and the lighting and compositions are exactly right. In fact, the staging is so technically correct that it never feels real. We believe that these two people cannot see or touch one another. Despite Hunter’s otherwise excellent performance, we do not believe that they have a connection that transcends time and space.

What should be an example of timeless love instead feels empty and inhuman, altogether unreal.