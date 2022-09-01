New Spider-Man: No Way Home Footage Reveals a World Without Peter Parker

This post contains spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home: The More Fun Stuff Version

For its detractors, Spider-Man: No Way Home is less a movie and more two hours of fan service. These viewers argued that cameos from Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus, Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin, and Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as alternate reality Spider-Men drove the narrative to the detriment of the actual story. It’s safe to say that these critics probably won’t be shelling out the cash to see Spider-Man: No Way Home: The More Fun Stuff Version when it comes to theaters this weekend. But if they did, they’d get a better look at the film’s stakes.

According to leaks released by Instagram user Marvel Movies (via Comicbook), one of the added scenes shows Betty Brant, the young reporter played by Angourie Rice, completing her last report for Midtown Academy’s in-school program. As she signs off, the camera shows a picture from her school trip to Europe, as shown in Spider-Man: Far From Home. In the photograph, we see members of the franchise’s supporting cast, including Peter’s best friend Ned Leeds and his girlfriend MJ. But notably absent is the most important student, Peter Parker.

The picture shows us the far-reaching effects of the spell cast by Doctor Strange. When Strange magically made the world forget about Peter Parker, he didn’t just erase the boy from memory. He also deleted him from photographs, removing all evidence that he had even existed.