Ne Zha 2: The Real Lore Behind the Biggest Movie of 2025 (and Why You Haven’t Heard of It)

Among the many heroes of Investiture of the Gods, Ne Zha (pronounced ‘Nuh-jah,’) is a fan favorite. His story has been retold many times in film, literature, television, comics, traditional opera, and even puppet shows. He’s a conflicted character who straddles the line between deity and demon, usually wreaking havoc while trying to do the right thing. Like a superhero, Ne Zha has magic powers and weapons. He can fly using his Wind Fire Wheels, which are like flaming roller skates, and he wears a magic red sash that is akin to Doctor Strange’s Cloak of Levitation. He is also armed with two magic weapons, his Fire-tipped Spear and his Universe Ring. Ne Zha bears the honorific titles of “Marshal of the Central Altar” and the “Third Lotus Prince.” However, his most beloved incarnation is that of a prankster brat.

A Visual Feast

Simply put Ne Zha 2 is a visual feast like nothing that has come before. It’s funny and heartfelt with moments ranging from puerile pee jokes to heart wrenching mother and son relationships, embedded in gripping action scenes. The siege of Chentang Pass by the demon horde is such a massive sequence, a glorious triumph of modern animation, and the rest of the film is filled with similarly detailed, insane imagery—visions of universes getting ripped open, powerful immortals, monstrous beasts and dragons, and cosmic battles of cataclysmic proportions.

Its imaginative vision is groundbreaking and unparalleled, which is why it has succeeded so well at the global box office despite being extracted from a chapter in Chinese culture that isn’t that well known internationally. But the world knows Ne Zha now. Ne Zha 2 is a big screen experience, one that is designed for premium formats like 3D and IMAX. Don’t cheat yourself. Treat yourself. See Ne Zha 2 in a theater on the biggest screen you can find.

Just like with the MCU or DC Universe, those familiar with Investiture of the Gods know Ne Zha’s story (and argue at length about where Ne Zha 2 strays from canon). For the uninitiated, there’s a lot of backstory, but don’t worry. Audiences around the world have been swept up by the fresh spectacle of Ne Zha 2 without all that background baggage. You don’t even have to see the first film, 2019’s Ne Zha, before diving in.

Still, it would help to know that Ne Zha 2 is the direct sequel to that movie, picking up immediately from where the first film left off. The 2019 picture is Ne Zha’s creation story, but all is explained well enough in Ne Zha 2. The first Ne Zha was also a blockbuster in China, and while it is a good film it is Ne Zha 2 that truly levels up as both a narrative and spectacle, catapulting the franchise into something revolutionary. It’s in fact better to view Ne Zha as the prequel to Ne Zha 2 instead of Ne Zha 2 as a sequel. This is the main event.

The Fengshen Universe

In 2019 Ne Zha was the debut film for writer-director Jiaozi (like Madonna or Beyonce, he goes by only one name). Remarkably Ne Zha 2 is merely his second feature-length film. However, the Ne Zha films are part of the growing animated Fengshen Universe from Beijing Enlight Pictures, one of the top three privately held film companies in China.