The Most Infamous NC-17 Movies

The sex scenes hardly seem beyond today’s average late-night Cinemax movie, but in 1991, the sex scenes were considered graphic. It definitely set the tone for sex scenes being scrutinized even more than violence, which says a lot more about American attitudes being at odds with the rest of the world, particularly France. One also can’t help but notice that a lot of the more sexually daring NC-17 movies are set in Paris.

Emmanuelle (1975)

The grandmother of all art-house softcore films, this French “drama” follows a lusty young woman as she travels through European high society being seduced by various men and women. Originally rated X in 1975, this movie was reclassified shortly after the release (no pun intended) of Henry & June. But Emmanuelle is really on the list of legendary NC-17 movies because it inspired one of Seinfeld‘s best long-running gags, the fictional movie—and, later on, hit Broadway musical starring Bette Midler!—Rochelle, Rochelle, about “a young girl’s strange, erotic journey from Milan to Minsk.”

Showgirls (1995)

The least sexy but sexually explicit movie on the list, Showgirls is one of the most famous worst movies of all time and the first NC-17 film to get a wide release in mainstream theaters. Put on your best “Ver-sach” dress and pick up a big bowl of dog food for this satirical, sleazy story about a naive drifter named Nomi Malone (Elizabeth Berkley’s most famous role after her wholesome Saved By the Bell stint in the ‘80s) stripping, screwing, and high-kicking all who stand in the way of her dream of becoming the best damn topless showgirl in all of Las Vegas.

You’ll definitely feel something as you watch Kyle MacLachlan flop around with poor, misguided Nomi in a swimming pool. Paul Verhoeven mixes all the titillation of Basic Instinct with the biting dark humor of RoboCop and Starship Troopers for a cult classic that is really not to be missed. Nor to be watched sober.

Y tu mamá también (2001)

Spanish for “And Your Mother Too,” this 2001 Mexican indie film from Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban director Alfonso Cuarón is as sexy as it is poignant. It’s a coming of age story about two teen boys played by Gael García Bernal (Werewolf By Night) and Diego Luna, the latter of Star Wars: Rogue One and currently starring in Andor, on a road trip across Mexico with a very hot but terminally ill older woman.

The three see the best and worst of their country’s political strife and humanity, do drugs, and have scorching hot sex with one another along the way. In 2001, Cuarón sued the Mexican version of the MPA for the film’s NC-17 rating, which he considered illegal political censorship. It ultimately prompted the ratings board’s transformation into an independent organization free of government involvement. Y tu mamá también is a winner on all fronts.