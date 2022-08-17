The Nice Guys Ending Is Darker Than You Realize

The world isn’t fair. That’s the message of Shane Black’s happily unkempt The Nice Guys, both onscreen and off. In a better timeline, we’d be on our third or fourth go-round with Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe as undeservedly smug private eyes. Alas, despite some of us seeing The Nice Guys for the comedic masterpiece that it was in 2016—back when we noted that it’s “so confident it borders on arrogance”—few others did, and the movie crashed and burned at the box office.

So return visits to the Nice Guys Detective Agency will never be in the cards. Nonetheless, Black’s sardonic buddy movie has still found its audience over the last six years, becoming something of a cult classic and recently even earning the lofty accolade of cracking Netflix’s “Top 10” algorithm. Better late than never, eh?

It’s easy to imagine Gosling’s Holland March making that same shallow observation over shots at two in the afternoon with Jackson Healy (Russell Crowe). That is, after all, the ending of The Nice Guys. Filled with gallows humor cynicism and a devil-may-care attitude, the closing moments of Black’s film are full of self-aware winks and nods to the audience, right down to Holland passing his daughter Holly (Angourie Rice), who deserves far better than chaperoning these two knuckleheads at the watering hole during school hours. But there she is, next to Christmas decorations, which obliquely nod to Black’s most passionate fans who know his best screenplays are set during Christmas: Lethal Weapon (1987), The Long Kiss Goodnight (1996), and Kiss Kiss Bang Bang (2005). In its final moments, The Nice Guys follows this trend with a smirk and a sneer in a script Black co-wrote with Anthony Bagarozzi.

Like much of the rest of the movie—which in its most blissful moments can combine the good vibes of Earth, Wind & Fire with Gosling doing a pitch perfect Lou Costello impression—it’s so funny that you can be forgiven if you miss the crying despair bubbling beneath. For example, that uncanny Earth, Wind & Fire cover act occurs while the band is performing at a seedy 1970s porn industry party; and Gosling is all but bellowing “who’s on first?!” because a group of relatively innocent folks were systematically murdered by the Big Auto capitalists in Detroit.