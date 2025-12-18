The MCU Needs to Ditch the Crazy, Powerful Woman Trope

Wanda Maximoff may be the villain of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but that doesn’t mean she’s not right. Early in the film, when Stephen Strange charges Wanda with being reckless with her magical abilities, she points out that she gave Thanos the Time Stone, the one thing the Sorcerer Supreme must defend. “You break the rules and become a hero. I do it and I become the enemy,” she sneers. “That doesn’t seem fair.”

Wanda is right. Male heroes are lauded for gaining great power and doing things their own way, whether it’s Tony Stark disregarding the U.S. government or Star-Lord violating galactic treaties. But when women get power, they immediately go mad, proving not only that they cannot be trusted with great abilities, but also that they are fundamentally weaker than their male counterparts. It’s a problem that goes deeper than Multiverse of Madness, before the MCU, all the way to the heart of Marvel Comics.

Girl Power?

Women have always been part of the Marvel comics universe, which counted Sue Storm of the Fantastic Four as one of its first characters before adding founding X-Man Jean Grey and founding Avenger Wasp not too long afterwards.

Admirable as this inclusion may be, few would find much to cheer about in these early Marvel stories. Not only did the characters’ codenames diminish them—Sue was Invisible Girl until long after she had become a wife and mother, and Jean was (and often is again) Marvel Girl—but the dialogue that Stan Lee wrote over the pencils of Jack Kirby and other artists was often frankly insulting. Sue, in particular, would trip over nothing in the middle of battle, get easily captured by bad guys, or go off to sulk.