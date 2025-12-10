Marvel’s Wonder Man: A Timeline of the Iconic Ionic Hero

1964: The Avengers #9

Simon Williams, who undergoes an ionic energy procedure to gain superpowers from Baron Zemo, debuts as a vengeful competitor of Tony Stark. Williams fights back and dies in battle alongside the Avengers.

Showrunner Andrew Guest on the real-life origin of TV’s Wonder Man: “Destin Daniel Cretton turned to his producing partner Jonathan Schwartz and said, ‘We should do a show where Trevor Slattery goes to Hollywood.’ But there was a competing project where Stephen Broussard and Brian Gay were doing a Wonder Man series set there. At a certain point, they were like, ‘Well, maybe it’s the same show!'”

1975-1976: The Avengers #131-151

At first, Wonder Man only returns as a zombified member of the Legion of the Unliving. Twenty issues later, he finally makes his long-standing return to life, switching to the side of good by eventually joining the Avengers.

Writer Steve Englehart: “I was intrigued by the idea of a guy who had been dead and who, when he came back to life, knew it. Bringing back Wonder Man was just something I wanted to explore; I wasn’t told to do it.”

Showrunner Andrew Guest on Wonder Man’s complex comic book history: “We made every effort to make this a no-homework show. If somebody has never seen another piece of Marvel material in their lives, you don’t need that to start caring about these characters.”

1979: The Avengers #181

Struggling to acclimate to the Avengers lifestyle, Simon tells his burgeoning bestie Beast that he wants to become an actor. This opens up a new chapter for Wonder Man, one that still defines him to this day.