The Most Highly-Anticipated Marvel Movie Stuck in Limbo “Just Unraveled”

It’s been over six years since Marvel announced a rebooted Blade movie, but it still hasn’t gone into production. The project, which initially snagged Mahershala Ali (Moonlight) to star as the fan favorite Daywalker, has repeatedly stalled since 2016 after getting hit with multiple script and director changes.

Right now, we have no idea what stage Marvel is at with developing the highly-anticipated superhero movie, despite some eagerness to promote the character outside of it. Wesley Snipes briefly returned as Blade in Deadpool & Wolverine last year, and a multiversal version of Blade also appeared in this year’s well-received animated series, Marvel Zombies, but in terms of any solo Blade action, there’s no start date on the horizon.

Someone who does have some insight into how the project fell apart is Pearl star Mia Goth, who was attached to the movie as its villain, Lilith. During a recent episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Goth says things seemed to be going well with Blade behind the scenes. At least, for a while.

“The furthest that it got with me is that I auditioned,” she told host Josh Horowitz. “And I flew to Atlanta, and we did a chemistry test between Mahershala and I, and we did a costume fitting, and a wig fitting, and I was very excited in the direction that it was going. It was very cool, and Mahershala had such an interesting take on it. He was great. And then it just unraveled from there, unfortunately.”