May December: The True Story of Mary Kay Letourneau That Inspired the Movie

Todd Haynes’ latest movie May December may not seem like a traditional true crime tale, but Gracie (Julianne Moore) and Joe’s (Charles Melton) story is based on the real life “relationship” between Seattle teacher Mary Kay Letourneau and her student Vili Fualaau that began in the late ‘90s. While there were obviously some changes made to fictionalize their story for dramatic effect, a lot of what May December depicts isn’t terribly far off from the truth.

In 1997, Letourneau gained nationwide attention after she was arrested on two counts of second-degree child rape, which she eventually pleaded guilty to after she was found to have had a sexual relationship with Fualaau. Because Fualaau was only 13 and a minor at the time of Letourneau’s arrest, his identity was largely kept a secret, leaving Letourneau and her legal team to craft the narrative that the media ultimately ran with.

Rather than highlighting the fact that Letourneau had essentially groomed Fualaau—they first met years earlier when she was his second grade teacher—the leading narrative on the situation was that Letourneau had simply gotten caught up in the moment and made a mistake, and that Fualaau was lucky to have had that experience. Letourneau’s lawyer, David Gehrke, defended her actions saying that “this was a child she took an interest in, not unlike one of us might have taken an interest in one of our teachers. She did a horrible thing… but we all make mistakes. She’s a very good person who did a very bad thing.” Fualaau’s mother even contributed to the adultification of the young boy, saying that her son was “an old soul trapped in a young body” and that Fualauua didn’t “feel victimized.”

Letourneau gave birth to her first child with Fualaau in May 1997 while awaiting sentencing, after which time she was sentenced to six months in the county jail. This occurred after she reached a plea agreement with the state. Though she only served three of those six months, her release was conditional on her receiving three years of sex offender treatment and agreeing to never see Fualaau again. Yet only two weeks after her release in February 1998, police found Letourneau and Fualaau alone together in a car near her home. She was then arrested again, and the plea deal was revoked by the state, leaving Letourneau to serve her original sentence of seven and a half years in prison. In October 1998, she gave birth to her and Fualaau’s second child, meaning that at only 15 years old, Fualaau now had two children—all while still being a child himself.