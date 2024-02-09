The Best Thing About Madame Web So Far Is Dakota Johnson’s Mesmerizing Press Tour

And things have only gone more off the rails (in the best possible way) from there. In the week leading up to the film’s release, we’ve gotten more Johnson takes than we know what to do with. When asked who she’d like to see her character Cassandra Webb team up with, she talked about the power sets that would compliment Cassie’s before saying “I don’t know who those heroes are, but I’ll take them.”

One sec just gotta make Dakota Johnson saying "I don't know who those heroes are, but I'll take them" my new ringtone. pic.twitter.com/eMae2RIq0H — Digital Spy (@digitalspy) February 8, 2024

She also tore down a Huffington Post question about the infamous line from the trailer that went viral on social media — “He was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died” — simply replying that she didn’t understand why people were so obsessed with it. “Why did that go viral? Isn’t any sentence out of context, out context? What a silly thing,” she said flatly. “That seems like a basic storyline to me. Maybe I’m just underneath it.”

While talking to Seth Meyers about what viewers need to know before seeing Madame Web and whether or not it connects to Sony’s Spider-Verse, she said, “You don’t gotta know nothing [to watch this movie], it’s great for America.” And honestly, a “no thoughts, just vibes” movie doesn’t sound that bad right now.

In this same interview with Meyers, Johnson also talked about working with her Gen Z co-stars Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, and Celeste O’Connor, saying, “I love them. And they annoy me,” which is hilarious considering that Gen Z is absolutely one of the major target audiences for this movie (why else would they use Billie Eilish’s “Bury a Friend” in the trailer?). As someone on the Gen Z/Millennial cusp though, I, at least, appreciate Johnson’s honesty (I find us annoying sometimes, too).

On a more serious note, Johnson has also taken the opportunity during this press tour to call out streaming services and the industry at large for not trusting creatives to take risks, saying, “The people who run streaming platforms don’t trust creative people or artists to know what’s going to work, and that is just going to make us implode.” Continuing on, she says, “It’s really heartbreaking. It’s just fucking so hard. It’s so hard to get anything made. All of the stuff I’m interested in making is really different, and it’s unique and it’s very forward in whatever it is.”

It m rules that her entire Madame Web press tour has been “the movie we made sucks and this industry is dying” https://t.co/ikGwhH6Hu7 — Brandon Streussnig (@BrndnStrssng) February 7, 2024

Based on everything else Johnson has said in interviews thus far, it doesn’t seem like Madame Web entirely fits into the “different,” “unique,” and “forward” categories she’s actually passionate about, which doesn’t necessarily bode well for the film. Madame Web does appear to be taking some risks, but as Morbius has proved, that’s not always a good thing in the Sony Spider-Verse. Will I still watch this movie? Absolutely. But more so in a “this is a trainwreck and I can’t look away” kind of way, rather than with the genuine excitement I may have had before.