Link Tank: Sean Wang Explains True Story of Didi

After picking up both the U.S. Dramatic Audience Award and the U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Best Ensemble at Sundance, Didi is coming to wide release on Aug. 16. Earlier in the year, writer-director Sean Wang stepped into the Den of Geek studio to discuss how much of the film is based on his life.

“It’s a very personal story, but it’s not autobiographical. There’s a distinction there… I’m definitely him in the broad strokes. I was 13, 14 years old during that time. His birthday in the movie is my birthday in real-life. I was a skater around that same age. That’s how I got into skating and filmmaking. So those details are true, but I think Chris is probably more angsty and aloof, and a little weirder than I would have been. I probably have a little more social awareness… but I don’t know maybe not!”

Watch more of the interview above!

Bill & Ted’s Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reunite for Waiting for Godot on stage. Woooah, Pozzo!