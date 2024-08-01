Link Tank: Sean Wang Explains True Story of Didi
Sean Wang talks the differences in his life as a Taiwanese American and the lead of his Sundance breakout, Didi. Plus, news on Squid Game, Keanu Reeves, and X-Men vs. Avengers!
After picking up both the U.S. Dramatic Audience Award and the U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Best Ensemble at Sundance, Didi is coming to wide release on Aug. 16. Earlier in the year, writer-director Sean Wang stepped into the Den of Geek studio to discuss how much of the film is based on his life.
“It’s a very personal story, but it’s not autobiographical. There’s a distinction there… I’m definitely him in the broad strokes. I was 13, 14 years old during that time. His birthday in the movie is my birthday in real-life. I was a skater around that same age. That’s how I got into skating and filmmaking. So those details are true, but I think Chris is probably more angsty and aloof, and a little weirder than I would have been. I probably have a little more social awareness… but I don’t know maybe not!”
Watch more of the interview above!
Bill & Ted’s Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reunite for Waiting for Godot on stage. Woooah, Pozzo!
“Reeves will play Estragon to Winter’s Vladimir in a new production that will play at an ATG theater to be announced. In a joint statement, Reeves and Winter said, ‘We’re incredibly excited to be on stage together and work with the great Jamie Lloyd in one of our favorite plays.’”
Squid Game Season 2 sets Netflix release date on Dec. 26 with new teaser. Synopsis and teaser below.
“Three years after winning Squid Game, Player 456 remains determined to find the people behind the game and put an end to their vicious sport. Using this fortune to fund his search, Gi-hun starts with the most obvious of places: look for the man in a sharp suit playing ddakji in the subway. But when his efforts finally yield results, the path toward taking down the organization proves to be deadlier than he imagined: to end the game, he needs to re-enter it.”
Under lie detector test, Hugh Jackman suggests Marvel Studios movies are overall better than the X-Men franchise he led for nearly 20 years. Video below.
Colin Jost to host Pop Culture Jeopardy on Amazon Prime Video.
“Saturday Night Live Weekend Update co-anchor Colin Jost — currently in Tahiti covering surfing (and injuring his toes) for NBC’s Summer Olympics coverage — has another new job: Host of Pop Culture Jeopardy! The Jeopardy! spin-off, announced in May, will run on Amazon’s Prime Video and start production in August, presumably once Jost gets back from the islands.”