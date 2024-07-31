Bruce Campbell Is Writing the Parts He Always Wanted, and They’re Not Ash

“Whenever I hear an actor complaining about how they don’t get good parts, I’m like, ‘Are your hands broken?!’” Campbell says with total sincerity. “Why don’t you click, click, click your way to a good part? I wrote myself a big fatass part, like starring from A to Z. And you don’t get that.”

The film in question is Ernie and Emma, a movie Campbell produced with his wife Ida Gearon and which has recently wrapped production. In the film, Campbell plays Ernie, a pear salesman who is left with some amusing duties and an urn of ashes after losing the love of his life. Campbell describes it as a bittersweet tale, and a peach of a role he decided to handcraft for himself because no one else would.

“I’ve been in Hallmark movies, right?” Campbell says while referring to pictures like One December Night. “It’s nice, you do your weepy little scene with Peter Gallagher. It’s all very lovely and wonderful, but it’s not the meat I occasionally want. And nobody’s going to write the shit that I want to write for myself, because they’ll write stuff they think people will want to hear me say [like] an Ash reference here or there… but the only way you can do it is put up your own money and make your own damn movie. So I’m excited.”

Campbell is excited about a lot these days. While he obviously has nothing but love for Ash and what he and director/madman Sam Raimi were able to accomplish with The Evil Dead and its progeny, what thrills him now is getting away from that at this moment in his career. Take, for example, the project he is in San Diego to promote. Like a lot of Campbell’s current passions, it’s a television series, and in this case it’s horror too. But the appeal of Peacock’s Hysteria! for Campbell is how unlike it is from anything he’s done before.

“I ask a lot of questions when it’s horror these days,” Campbell explains. “And I’m hesitant to even read something if it’s horror. But they go ‘read it,’ so I read it, and the words are what attracted me. I thought the writing was exceptionally good, like surprisingly good. And that’s the key, because I feel like if you have good words you can get real actors, and the audience will invest in those characters because you gave the actor a great part. And if you give an actor a great part, they might actually not suck in the show, and then people might actually like that character, because you rounded them out and made them into [something] real.”

In Hysteria!, Campbell plays the chief of police in a small Michigan town: Chief Dandridge. The actor describes Dandridge as a genuinely intriguing bloke, one he’d personally have a beer with and commiserate about life in the Midwest if they met in real life. Which makes him such a fresh part in a larger ensemble about the 1980s Satanic Panic. Within a movie Campbell describes as more horror-comedy, or “horror-edy,” Campbell gets to play a seemingly normal elder in a series populated by young people facing what can best be described as “Satanic shit.”