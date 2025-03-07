SXSW 2025 TV Preview: The Studio, Happy Face, #1 Happy Family USA, and More

Created by acclaimed music video director Paul Hunter and screenwriter-producer Ayesha Carr, Government Cheese is a surrealist dramedy based on Hunter’s short film of the same name, which will stream on Apple TV+ in April. The 10-episode series stars Silo and Lawmen: Bass Reeves’ David Oyelowo as Hampton Chambers, with Simone Missick (Luke Cage’s Misty Knight) as his wife, Astoria. Expect strangeness.

Paramount+

Happy Face

The Dropout, Dirty John, Dr. Death … behind every hit true crime TV show is a podcast telling the same story, but without pictures and with more ads for Mailchimp. Eight-episode Paramount+ series Happy Face is based on the pod of the same name by Melissa G. Moore, a creator with a unique perspective on real-life serial killer Keith “Happy Face” Hunter Jesperson by dint of being his daughter. Starring Dennis Quaid as Jesperson and Annaleigh Ashford as Moore, it lands on March 20.

Philadelphia Inquirer/MCT/Sipa US

Spy High

You remember that one teacher with eyes in the back of their head? In 2010, a Philadelphia school district decided to go one better. Using webcams in school-issued laptops, they were alleged to have spied on students in their bedrooms at home, leading to an accusation that 15-year-old Blake Robbins was selling drugs. Robbins brought a lawsuit against them and successfully won damages, and Mark Wahlberg’s production company is here to tell the story in this four-part Prime Video docuseries.

Apple TV+

The Studio

Matt Remick (Seth Rogen) got into the film biz because he loves movies, but now that he’s the head of Continental Studios, he’s worried that his job is to ruin them. Thanks to bottom lines, in-fighting execs, and narcissist creatives, it’ll certainly ruin him in this 10-episode industry satire coming to Apple TV+ on March 26.

From longtime collaborators Rogen and Evan Goldberg (Superbad, Knocked Up, This is the End), The Studio stars Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’s Catherine O’Hara and Agatha All Along’s Kathryn Hahn, with Breaking Bad’s Bryan Cranston, The Batman’s Paul Dano, and star cameos aplenty (Rogen and Goldberg are connected, so expect to see appearances by Martin Scorsese, Charlize Theron, and more). Can The Studio reach the same cynical depths as Robert Altman’s 1992 classic The Player? It can try! With any luck, it’ll fare better than HBO’s superhero movie satire The Franchise, which didn’t last longer than a season.

Torjus Thesen/Maipo Film

From Norway comes the dramedy Dates in Real Life, a sideways look at dating in the age of technology. Dates in Real Life stars Gina Bernhoft Gørvell as Ida, a woman who thought her virtual relationship with her boyfriend was fulfilling—that is until she sees him in person with another woman. Her virtual reality shattered, Ida must figure out how to relate with others face-to-face. Creator Jakob Rørvik goes beyond banal observations for his award-winning series.