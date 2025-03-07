SXSW 2025 Narrative Film Preview Guide

Spring has sprung in Austin, which can mean only one thing: it’s time for the many-hyphenated SXSW Festival! A strange, wonderful, and wholly Austin intersection of music, technology, games, and of course film and television, this festival in many ways kicks off the next year’s itinerary in culture and fun. But there is so much to do down Texas’ way that it can be a bit overwhelming to know what to see and look out for.

For that reason, we’ve assembled this preview for some of the films you should probably have on your radar for the festivities. Enjoy!

Amazon Prime Video

Holland

Nicole Kidman and Matthew Macfayden are coming to SXSW! Unto itself, that is exciting news, but to know it is in a new twisty thriller from director Mimi Cave (the helmer of Fresh) just makes Holland seem ever so much more delicious… and menacing.

In the film, Kidman and Macfayden play an idyllic married couple, with Kidman’s Nancy finding time to be both an astute teacher and a happy homemaker for her husband and son Harry (Jude Hill). Meanwhile, Macfayden’s Fred is a veritable pillar of the community. However, no picture is ever really perfect if you look at what’s outside the framing. And when fellow teacher Dave (Gael García Bernal) comes to Nancy with a secret that might implicate their whole way of life, a chain of events begins from which there will be no hiding.