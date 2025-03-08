SXSW 2025 Documentary Preview: The Biggest Doc Premieres from Austin

A film festival without documentaries is like a day without sunshine. Thankfully, South by Southwest has always brought the goods when it comes to non-fiction filmmaking.

The 2025 SXSW Film & TV Festival is filled with compelling documentary features receiving their World, North American, or U.S. premieres. From the pastoral and thought-provoking Arrest the Midwife to the chilling Age of Disclosure to a Marc Maron project that asks Are We Good? – here are the docs to watch this year in Austin.

Naiti Gámez

Arrest the Midwife

What does it fully mean to have the freedom of choice when it comes to childbirth? That understanding is going to be examined in Arrest the Midwife, a new documentary from director/producer Elaine Epstein. The same filmmaker who gave the world the Sundance and Emmy-nominated doc State of Denial, Epstein’s Arrest the Midwife picks up where the media fallout left off after three homebirth midwives serving Amish and Mennonite communities were arrested in upstate New York. Their detainment ignited a media firestorm and a wave of legislation, as well as a debate about just what freedom of choice, and maternal health, really means.

David Bolen

The Python Hunt

You might not know this, but Florida can be a really WEIRD place. Case in point: this new doc about a group of amateur bounty hunters who compete in a 10-night, government-sanctioned contest to see who can remove (read: kill) the most Burmese pythons, invasive snakes that threaten the Everglades ecosystem. Filmmaker Xander Robin, the director behind the very weird 2016 horror fantasy Are We Not Cats, sheds light on this most Floridian of conservation efforts.