Leonardo DiCaprio Opens Up About His Father’s Influence: ‘I Still Read Scripts with Him’

Paul Thomas Anderson‘s newest barnstormer One Battle After Another bravely dares to ask: what if you had a dad who cared about you? If that sounds glib it’s in fitting with One Battle After Another, which is as funny as it is revolutionary, as silly as it is serious, and at its heart is a film about a stoner dad who in spite of it all will go to the ends of the Earth for his daughter. So when we sat down with Leonardo DiCaprio, who plays an ex-revolutionary father figure on an epic quest to find his daughter, we asked about his own father, the underground cartoonist George DiCaprio, and how his legacy as an artist shaped DiCaprio as a performer.

So was the award winner’s passion for the creative—and acting specifically—something that was influenced by his own father’s outsider career path.

“Absolutely, and he continues to do so, DiCaprio says emphatically during our sit down at the One Battle After Another press junket. “My father, he’s kind of the ultimate source of wisdom for me, and not just his intelligence, but his perception and his ability to look at a certain subject matter through different lenses. I oftentimes still read scripts with him and ask him his thoughts, because he’s got such a unique perspective.”

It’s a relationship that the Oscar-winning actor tells us has shaped his entire career. “He really was a great motivator for me when I was a young actor,” DiCaprio continues. “I started to try to get an agent when I was 10 or 11 or 12 years old. I was a break dancer and I had a messed up haircut, and all the agents rejected me. And [he gave me] that reinforcement of ‘you’re going to have your time.’”