Another Simple Favor’s Most Shocking Twist Underscores Its Biggest Problems

Twins in Love Twist

Presented as a sheltered and troubled religious person, Charity gives Lively an opportunity to stretch her acting muscles, which she does unconvincingly enough. Where Lively feels more than comfortable showcasing her character’s stunning fashions, she is flat and implausible as Charity, unsure if she should be funny or tragic or scary. So she fails at all of the above.

The crazed Charity drugs Emily and drags her back to her room where the two lie on the bed. There she explains “we are one” and declares that she felt what Hope felt when Emily drowned her in the lake. She feels what Emily feels when she had sex with Sean. She wants to consummate their oneness and use their connection to share even greater levels of ecstasy.

So we watch from both an overhead and profile shot as Charity molests Emily, kissing her and running a hand between her legs. Lively plays a look of fear on revulsion on Emily’s nearly-catatonic face, but she’s far more animated as Charity, who coos and whispers during the molestation. Moreover, when we cut back to Emily, who has been explaining what Charity did to Stephanie, the moment’s played as a joke.

“Sister Fucker!” exclaims Stephanie, thrilled to get one over on her cooler frienemy.

Jokes about sexual assault are nothing new to movies (see: any prison comedy ever), and there’s certainly room for tasteless humor. But Another Simple Favor wants to have it both ways. It wants us to be horrified and shocked and aroused by the image of Blake Lively making out with Blake Lively, so much so that they do it again at the movie’s climax when Emily needs to distract Charity. But more than that, it wants us to laugh at Stephanie’s adorable awkwardness and be awed by Emily’s effortless cool. The latter two impulses worked together in A Simple Favor, but by upping the edginess for the sequel, Another Simple Favor collapses under its mishmash of tones, making the viewer feel nothing but confusion.

And it’s hardly the only time this happens.