Kenneth Branagh’s Next Poirot Movie Should Skip His Favourite Agatha Christie Book

In 2017, on the press circuit for his first Hercule Poirot film Murder on the Orient Express, Kenneth Branagh was asked by French newspaper Le Figaro to name his three favourite Agatha Christie Novels. The actor-director picked Orient Express, of course, and two others: The Murder of Roger Ackroyd, published in 1926, and, published a decade later in 1936, Murder in Mesopotamia.

“I like one, Roger Ackroyd, because it’s deep in the heart of England so it’s classic Christie, village green…,” said Branagh. “And the other one because it’s in a super-exotic archaeological dig and she knew those really well so you feel in both of those cases amazing detail. She knows what she’s writing about.”

Christie would know the setting for Murder in Mesopotamia, an archaeological dig in Iraq, having spent several months on expeditions in Iraq and Syria with her second husband, archaeologist Sir Max Mallowan.

In many ways, Murder in Mesopotamia would make an excellent choice for Branagh and screenwriter Michael Green’s next Hercule Poirot film adaptation. Like their previous three Christie adaptations (Murder on the Orient Express, Death on the Nile, A Haunting in Venice), it has an exotic backdrop to English-speaking audiences, a large and varied cast of characters, and the added excitement of some spy genre intrigue alongside the murder plot.