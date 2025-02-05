Ke Huy Quan on What He Learned From Goonies, Indiana Jones, and Everything Everywhere

“Will we ever get a Goonies sequel?” Quan ponders aloud. “I don’t know, but before that happens, this movie is this little tease.”

The movie is also a kind of culmination to a lifetime of lessons in and around the film industry for Quan, whose professional career began at the tender age of 12 on the set of Steven Spielberg’s Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. In that time, he’s had a mercurial relationship with the movie business, which invited him in to make an indelible impression as a child in films like Indiana Jones and Goonies, but for much of his adult life kept Quan at arm’s length, even when he worked as a stunt coordinator and second-unit director in the 2000s.

That obviously changed with Everything Everywhere All at Once, the genre-bending emotional epic from the Daniels. The galaxy-brained swing won many folks involved, including the Daniels and Quan, Oscar gold. We were there, too, when that movie had its world premiere at SXSW and were among the first to welcome Quan back to a life in front of the camera, although he tells us now that even after shooting that sci-fi/martial arts hybrid which showed off his physical prowess, he had no expectation a few years later he would be leading his own martial arts comedy like Love Hurts.

“I remember that night well… [and] I was just so happy and so grateful to be part of that journey [on] Everything Everywhere,” says Quan. “It was my first time back as an actor, and when we premiered Everything Everywhere at SXSW, and seeing myself for the first time on the screen after so many years, it was very incredible but also emotional for me. I was just so happy to have a job.”

Quan says he didn’t think he could be an action star until he got the script for Love Hurts. But those pages represented a big moment for Quan, who finally gets to be the first name on the production call sheet and poster—and for a project that plays to his strengths in terms of physicality, humor, and even sweetness. Aye, Quan’s Gable is a surprisingly kind-hearted killer! And his journey to this point—with opportunities to see how legends like Harrison Ford, Michelle Yeoh, or Jamie Lee Curtis handle stardom—has prepared him to understand what it means to be the lead actor, or simply a leader, on a film set.

“I saw how they did it,” Quan says of Ford and Yeoh. “When they walk onto the set, they make sure that everybody feels loved and welcome, and feel that no matter what you were doing, what position you were in, that your contribution in the movie is just as important as theirs. So for me, stepping onto the set of Love Hurts, I wanted to emulate that, I wanted to make sure that everybody, we all felt like a big family, and to me making a movie is a huge privilege and it should be fun.”