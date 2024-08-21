We Finally Know What George Miller’s Martian Manhunter Would’ve Looked Like in Justice League Mortal

Finally, the Martian Manhunter has revealed himself. A founding member of DC‘s Justice League of America, the shape-shifting Martian J’onn J’onzz was slated to appear in one of the most infamous canceled movie projects, the Justice League film almost directed by Mad Max creator George Miller.

Miller’s Justice League: Mortal would have featured the “Big Seven” most associated with the Justice League, including the Martian Manhunter. And to play the Manhunter, Miller turned to one of his favorite collaborators, Hugh Keays-Byrne, who played Toecutter in the first Mad Max film and would later go on to play Immortan Joe in Mad Max: Fury Road.

Thanks to new behind-the-scenes photos posted by prosthetics artist Antony McMullen, we can finally see what the big screen version of Martian Manhunter would have looked like, as envisioned by Miller and his team. And he looks… pretty much like Martian Manhunter. He’s green, he has red eyes, and he has an exposed chest. There’s a bit of extra business across the torso, but it’s basically the same as the comics.

Created by Joseph Samachson and Joe Certa, Martian Manhunter first appeared in 1955’s Detective Comics #225 in a story that added a sci-fi bent to the standard detective story. After being pulled to Earth from his native Mars by the scientist Dr. Erdel, J’onn J’onzz adopted the human identity of Detective John Jones. However, Martian Manhunter found his real place in the DC Universe as a mainstay in the Justice League, often serving as leader. The Manhunter’s inclusion in the movie is just one of the ways that Miller would have stayed faithful to the comics.