Best Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Character: Every Character Ranked Worst to Best

While Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League makes it fairly easy to swap between the game’s four playable characters, many players will likely end up with a “main” character. Whether you’re playing with others and have to choose a character or just want to focus on building one character at a time, you’ll likely spend more time as one member of the squad than the others.

But who is the best character in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League? Well, the answer to that question can sometimes depend on what gear you have, the situation, and your personal preferences, but there are enough innate differences between the game’s four playable characters to give some natural advantages and disadvantages. So, barring some updates that fundamentally alter the squad members, here is every playable character in Kill the Justice League ranked worst to best:

4. Harley Quinn

Harley is an odd character. She seems to be mechanically designed around her baseball bat, which means that she often needs to deal damage from close ranges. While she’s certainly not limited to melee attacks (though she has some of the best melee attacks in the game), her preferred arsenal often requires you to get in a little closer than some other members of the team usually need to. Ideally, you’ll treat Harley as an aggressive character who is constantly on the offensive and bouncing between new targets. She plays like the loose cannon Harley herself often is.

And that’s where the problems with Harley start. For as thematically appropriate as Harely’s style of play is, she’s severely limited by her preferred traversal method: a modified version of Batman’s grappling hook combined with a Bat Drone. It’s a familiar form of movement, but it’s not nearly as reliable in Kill the Justice League as it was in the Arkham games. You often need to stay on the move in Kill the Justice League, and Harley sometimes struggles to find proper grapple points in the middle of larger combat areas. You can mitigate that drawback through some of her cooldowns and learning how to use them, but it rarely feels as smooth or reliable as the movement options available to most other characters.