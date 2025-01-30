Wake Up Dead Man First Look and the Mystery of What Knives Out 3 Is About

“This is a twisted web,” private detective Benoit Blanc tells his partner Marta (Ana de Armas) in 2019’s Knives Out. “And we are not finished untangling it, not yet.” We begin with that quote not just because it’s always nice to recall the syrupy Southern accent Daniel Craig gives Blanc, but because it’s important to keep our limitations in mind when getting a new look at the upcoming Knives Out movie Wake Up Dead Man.

Where the first images from Knives Out and Glass Onion highlighted the ensemble cast of those movies, a new first look photo from Wake Up Dead Man (see above) takes a more narrow approach. We simply see Blanc, looking somehow even more chic with his shaggier haircut, standing in an ornate church with a priest played by Challengers break out Josh O’Connor. The two stare at something off camera, a visual that piques Blanc’s interest but doesn’t seem to impress O’Connor’s priest.

Outside of that, the image still leaves much to untangle in the mystery of Wake Up Dead Man. We know that Craig and O’Connor will be joined by another impressive cast. Steady hands such as Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, and Thomas Haden Church will be joined by younger stars Cailee Spaeny and Daryl McCormack, along with familiar faces Andrew Scott, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, and Mila Kunis. It’s hard to believe that director Rian Johnson won’t find a way to sneak in Joseph Gordon Levitt and Noah Segan, who have popped up in almost all of his movies.

But what will these people be doing in Wake Up Dead Man? We don’t have any answers yet—of course, they’ll be a murder that draws Blanc’s attention, but outside of that we can only speculate.