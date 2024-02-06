Why It’s the Perfect Time for a Jennifer’s Body Sequel (or Prequel)

While the horror film Jennifer’s Body was met by a lukewarm reception when it was first released in 2009, it has undergone a renaissance of sorts in recent years. People have realized that behind the inaccurate marketing of the movie lies a campy, yet powerful, story about two teenage girls whose relationship is forever changed by a group of young men seeking power. There are a few things, like certain lines of dialogue, that haven’t necessarily aged well in the 15 years since the film’s release, but overall the movie has been reclaimed as a queer horror classic.

Alongside people giving Jennifer’s Body another chance are those also seeking to give one of the film’s stars, Megan Fox, her long overdue flowers. Not just for her performance in this movie, but also to try and make up for all of the unjust hate and sexism hurled her way around the time the film premiered. Fox talked about Jennifer’s Body in a 2021 interview with the Washington Post, saying that “I don’t think it’s a hard movie to make a sequel to,” when asked if she would be up for returning to this story, “I mean, they should make it into a TV series. That would be cool.”

And Fox isn’t the only one up for a return to Devil’s Kettle. During press for her new film Lisa Frankenstein, Jennifer’s Body writer, Diablo Cody, told Inverse that she “would love to do a sequel or a prequel. I don’t know if I’d reboot the actual movie. I love the film as it is, but in that world, I would absolutely love to do something else.”

However, despite the film’s re-evaluation, Cody has still encountered road blocks trying to get a Jennifer’s Body TV project off the ground. “I have been actively trying to pursue that for years,” Cody told Entertainment Weekly. “It’s tricky because there are a lot of people out there with successful existing IP trying to get [projects made], and Jennifer’s Body, when it came out, was not a hit. So on paper, it’s actually a difficult sell because people say, ‘Well, the movie wasn’t a success.’ And I say, ‘But there’s an interest in it now. It’s found an audience, so let’s do this!’”