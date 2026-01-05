James Gunn Weighs in on Pending Netflix-Warner Bros. Deal

In the midst of Warner Bros.’ looming sale to Netflix, many questions remain about how the streamer will handle theatrical releases if and when the $82.7 billion deal finally goes through. Reportedly, Netflix is keen to shorten the theatrical window to 17 days following its planned acquisition of Warner Bros., which would be less than half of its current length. This could mean that a struggling theatrical distribution industry might be squeezed even further.

For Superman director James Gunn, who is only really just getting started in his run as co-CEO of DC Studios alongside Peter Safran, a lot hangs in the balance. Though Gunn seems excited about the potential deal, he is also tentative about the future, given how much is still on the table between Warner Bros. and Netflix.

“Do I have hopes? No, I really don’t because everything’s unknown,” Gunn said on the latest episode of the Variety Awards Circuit podcast (via Dark Horizons). “I think it’s all really exciting, frankly. So I hope and pray for the best. And I’ve been through these sorts of changes so many times that I’ll always be careful what you wish for because you don’t really know until you know. And I hope it goes well, and I think it’s exciting, you know, every direction has really exciting things for DC, so I’m excited about where it’s going to go.”

Netflix has gone on the offensive in recent weeks, setting up a website to address some of the upcoming deal’s unknowns.