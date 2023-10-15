The Best Horror Books of 2023 (So Far)

October marks the start of spooky season, but really 2023 has brought the scares since last winter. It was difficult to narrow down the year’s best horror into just 10 books—and we stopped just short of Halloween, which conveniently coincides with several more creepy book releases including Nat Cassidy’s Nestlings—but these eerie selections sum up how horror has outdone itself so far this year.

Haunted houses abound, from abandoned homes you dare each other to sneak into to summer getaways for artists starved for space, but each sentient building has a unique torture for its visitors and inhabitants. The more meta offerings find the uncanny in everything from bloody memoirs to sinister home improvement YouTube channels. Families are grimly united by demonic secrets, or brutally separated by abduction and misfortune. Whether your tastes run more supernatural or more toward the mundane horrors of neighbor turning on neighbor, you’ll find a chilling tale or three to keep you company on All Hallow’s Eve.

A Haunting on the Hill by Elizabeth Hand

Mulholland Books

The first-ever authorized return to Shirley Jackson’s The Haunting of Hill House, Elizabeth Hand’s latest replaces the supernatural investigators of Hill House with an emerging playwright and her troupe of actors trying to develop a new play. Holly Sherwin is not the first unfortunate soul to learn that Hill House has a will of its own, as her new summer home invites its inhabitants into its shadowy corners, revealing what’s haunting each of them…