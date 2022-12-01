Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Trailer Brings Back Raiders of the Lost Ark Villains

“Indy, we’re home.” That’s a line not uttered by John Rhys-Davies’ Sallah in the first trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, but it might as well be. The legacy sequel directed by James Mangold seems to want to scratch the same nostalgia itch as Harrison Ford‘s return as Han Solo in 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens. But in the fifth Indy flick, it’s not Ford’s character announcing his triumphant comeback but his trusty companion encouraging him to take up the whip once again. One must imagine that when Dr. Jones does put on his iconic hat and leather jacket, there will be a few folks tearing up in theaters.

The long-awaited trailer confirms that Dial of Destiny won’t be shy about playing the hits. Whip gags, Indy on horseback, a new artifact to find before the bad guys do, and at least one scene where our beloved protagonist is clearly in over his head. These moments are all accounted for, plus plenty of snarky quips from his new partner, his “goddaughter” Helena (played by the wonderful Phoebe Waller-Bridge).

The film also confirms it’s bringing back Indiana Jones‘ greatest enemy: the Third Reich. Glimpsed both in flashback scenes depicting a de-aged Harrison Ford (yes, the tech is still a bit jarring but not as bad as Luke Skywalker in The Mandalorian season 2) punching Nazis in their stupid fascist faces, as well as in the 1969 space race main setting of the film, these bad guys return after last getting their asses kicked in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusader in 1989.

Central to the new film’s Nazi scheme is a man named Voller, played by Mads Mikkelsen, and we’re going to assume he’s after the titular Dial of Destiny, which sounds like some sort of time-traveling device based on Mikkelsen’s own recent comments on his character.