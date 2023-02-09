Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Will Fix One of Crystal Skull’s Big Mistakes

Harrison Ford is fairly dismissive of critics of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. And he’s not trying to hide it either, as gleaned in his latest profile in The Hollywood Reporter. While chatting with THR’s James Hibberd, the man in the fedora was reminded that some folks were pretty harsh about Indy 4 in 2008.

“Where are they now?” Ford apparently retorted. “… I mean, [the critics] were harsh on it, but what are they doing now? I understand, but those were their rules—-not [Steven Spielberg and George Lucas’] rules. They were imposing rules on what the movie should be.”

Fair enough. In the late 2000s, it became something akin to sport among film journalists and bloggers (especially online) to pick apart the fourth Indiana Jones movie. This reaction was probably heightened by the fact that many felt Ford was then too old at age 66 to play the part. Yet 15 years later, Ford’s still standing with the fedora and bullwhip, and arguably busier than ever as he’s sandwiching a swan song as Dr. Jones between leading two new television shows, 1923 and Shrinking.

He seemed to want to acknowledge this irony in his lively back-and-forth with the industry trade…. Still, the actor and James Mangold, who is the director and co-writer of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, seem keen to acknowledge to the paper that Indy 5 will be doing some things a little differently from Crystal Skull. For starters, instead of shrugging off the fact Ford/Jones is now far past the age of collecting social security, Dial of Destiny will embrace this reality headfirst.