Indiana Jones 5 Will Reveal Mutt’s Fate

Director Steven Spielberg has given us some of the most terrifying images in cinema history: the shark leaping out at a distracted Chief Brody in Jaws, velociraptors hunting Tim and Lex in Jurassic Park, and, of course, Mutt Williams reaching for his father’s hat in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. For a few spine-tingling seconds, viewers feared that maybe Spielberg and George Lucas would pass the whip from Harrison Ford to the decidedly less charismatic Shia LeBeouf.

Fortunately, it was not to be. Not only does Indy snatch the hat away from Mutt’s greaser hands, but the tepid response to Kingdom of the Crystal Skull assured that the Indiana Jones franchise would come to an end, at least for a while. But with Indy set to return for one last ride (again), many wonder/fear that Henry Jones Jr. would be bringing his fail-son with him.

For those people, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny director James Mangold has good news and bad news. First the good news: LeBeouf will not be donning his Marlon Brando cosplay to return as Mutt for Indy’s fifth outing. But there is bad news: Mangold and co-writers Jez and Jon-Henry Butterworth will not be ignoring him altogether.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Mangold promised that fans will “find out what happened” to Mutt (however, the article points out that the director “won’t say more”). In place of Mutt, Dial of Destiny pairs Indy with a different younger actor, Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Helena. The daughter of a colleague (Marcus Brody?) and Indy’s goddaughter, Helena gets caught up in trouble that pulls the dashing archeology professor back into action. “She’s a character who’s a wonderful set of contradictions,” Mangold told EW. “Charming and brilliant, but also a lot of trouble.”