Harrison Ford Confirms Reason He Returned for Indiana Jones 5

Everyone is keenly aware that circumstances have changed for our dear Dr. Jones as we head into the fifth (and ostensibly final) Indiana Jones film. For starters, director Steven Spielberg opted for the first time in the franchise’s history to relinquish the director’s reins, leaving the still untitled Indiana Jones 5 in the hands of director James Mangold. Additionally, Harrison Ford’s beloved fedora-wearing alter-ego is no longer the youthful underdog from the original trilogy of films in the 1980s. When last we saw Ford as Indiana, the actor was already 66. And that was in 2008.

He’ll be just a few weeks shy of 81 when Indiana Jones 5 rolls into theaters next year. Yet, to hear Ford and Mangold tell it, that’s the advantage that makes a fifth and final Indy adventure worth following.

“I just thought it would be nice to see one where Indiana Jones was at the end of his journey,” Ford recently told Empire magazine while promoting the film. “If a script came along that I felt gave me a way to extend the character.”

His new director agreed, later adding, “It became really important to me to figure out how to make this a movie about a hero at sunset… The issues I brought up about Indy’s age were not things I thought were being addressed in the material being developed at the time. There were ‘old’ jokes, but the material itself wasn’t about it. To me, whatever you greatest liability, you should fly straight towards that. If you try to pretend it’s not there, you end up getting slings and arrows the whole way.”