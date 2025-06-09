Ian McShane Recalls The Last of Sheila, Stephen Sondheim and Anthony Perkins’ Inside Jokes

While The Last of Sheila’s reputation has blossomed in recent years—particularly after a certain whodunit filmmaker named it as a major influence on the Benoit Blanc films—the movie still feels eternally underrated. Both a devilishly clever murder mystery and a ruthless satire of the Hollywood film industry, Sheila was on the one hand retro in its heyday by virtue of revolving around a locked room killing occurring among the rich and spoiled; and on the other it was ahead of its time given how thoroughly cynical it was about the entertainment industry. (Here it was all bad, even when they were beautiful.)

It’s also a movie that one of its ensemble players, the legendary Ian McShane, still looks fondly back on more than 53 years later—albeit with caveats.

“You can’t beat 15 weeks in the South of France as a location,” McShane marvels with a growing smile when we caught up with the star in lieu of this month’s Ballerina release. All these years later, he still can reminisce about the fun of the shoot, even if the structure of the film, complete with a lengthy killer reveal in the third act, leaves McShane a tad critical.

“That was a really interesting one to make. First of all, it was written by Stephen Sondheim and Anthony Perkins, and you can tell it was Stephen Sondheim because nobody had the balls to tell him ‘you can’t end a film with a 15-minute explanation of the plot!’” McShane laughs. “The film is great and then suddenly you get exposition at the end of the movie, as great as James Mason was, you want to say you can’t end with that because the audience is thinking ‘give me something else!’ All the characters are gone and then you get that.”