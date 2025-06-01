Haunting Song in Wake Up Dead Man Trailer Ties to Coen Brothers and Grim Southern History

Stanley, it should be stressed, is a legend in the bluegrass and folk sound of music who won a Grammy for this version of “O Death.” However, his vocals were used in O Brother (and now Wake Up Dead Man) to send a chill up the spine when sung a cappella style in the third act of the Coens’ Mississippi-set Depression fable. After all, on screen the song is being sung not by a simple musician, but by the grand wizard of a Ku Klux Klan chapter which has gathered to lynch and murder a young Black man on a trumped up accusation based in superstition.

The Coens’ choice of this song to be sung by the KKK in the 1930s is probably not accidental either. The standard version of the song’s origin is that it’s a traditional Appalachian folk song written by Baptist preacher Lloyd Chandler. Chandler certainly performed the song in the 1920s in North Carolina, allegedly after receiving a vision from God of the song in 1916. However, further research has proven that Chandler’s composition bears an uncanny similarity to a 1913 printed version of a folk song (that is therefore likely much older) in Journal of American Folklore. The journal asserted the song was sung by “Eastern North Carolina Negroes.”

Which is all to say, the song’s ambiguous origin is rooted in the cultural milieu and tensions of the American South during the days and decades of Jim Crow and after the Civil War. It was used by the Coens as a disturbingly beautiful song of annihilation put in the mouths of mass murdering racists, and it is now used to signal what appears to be the first Benoit Blanc mystery to return to the region of Benoit’s home: the American South. (This setting is seemingly further verified by the fact that one of the film’s law enforcement figures is dressed like someone from an American sheriff’s office as opposed to an English village.)

This is all of course speculation, but to use this song and Stanley’s Grammy-winning version of it specifically is likely a deliberate choice on Johnson’s part. And given how Johnson is unafraid to use what on the surface appear to be cozy murder mysteries to interrogate larger issues of social rot and inequality in the modern world via both Knives Out and Glass Onion, we are left to wonder just how deeply Southern the roots of his third murder mystery will run.

Wake Up Dead Man premieres on Dec. 12 on Netflix.