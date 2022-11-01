Halloween Director on Similarities Between Michael Myers and Godzilla

John Carpenter knows a thing or two about monsters. The now legendary genre director has created many iconic creatures out of near whole cloth—or with the collaboration of Debra Hill in the case of Halloween’s Michael Myers. And even with a movie like The Thing (1982), which is both a remake and adaptation, the creature designs Carpenter and Stan Winston came up for the eponymous alien is now the stuff of eternal nightmares.

What is less known about Carpenter, however, is that he’s also a massive Godzilla fan. Going back to when he saw the American version of the original 1954 film, Godzilla: King of the Monsters (1956), during its original release, Carpenter has had a lifelong affinity for the giant kaiju movies that came out of Japan, particularly those released by Toho Studios. But as he confesses to Den of Geek, “These movies have been appreciated in silence for years.” Speaking not just of himself, but of the larger U.S. perception of Godzilla movies throughout much of the 20th century, Carpenter adds, “It wasn’t cool to be a fan of Godzilla. It just wasn’t. It was just a shameful thing. I’m not ashamed.”

Indeed, Carpenter is hosting along with Shout! Factory TV a curated collection of kaiju classics from Toho Co., Ltd. that will be streamed across four days by the service, beginning on Thursday, Nov. 3, aka Godzilla Day. And it was in anticipation of this event that Carpenter spoke with us about all-things Godzilla, including why he thinks audiences keep coming back decades later for monsters like Godzilla or his very own Michael Myers creation, who is still going strong at the box office more than 40 years after the original Halloween in 1978.

“We love bad guys, man, we always have,” Carpenter says of the similarities between Michael and the Big G. “There wouldn’t be anything without them. Michael Myers, they love to see him kicking ass and they love to see him get his ass kicked. It’s really bizarre. It works both ways.”