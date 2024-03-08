How Timestalker Reinvents the Rom-Com as Existential Sci-Fi

Lowe plays Agnes, a woman in the 1600s who vows to follow the condemned preacher she’s besotted with through time. Reincarnated through different eras, her many lives are intertwined with the roguish Alex (Aneurin Barnard), the brutish George (Nick Frost), the loyal Meg (Tanya Reynolds), and the mercurial Scipio (Jacob Anderson). Agnes goes from peasant to gentlewoman, via enormous wigs and outlandish deaths, to rock groupie in the ’80s. Inspired by Powell and Pressburger, as well as flights of fancy in films including Brazil and The Fisher King, it’s very British, funny, and deadpan while also being colorful, complicated, and highly philosophical.

“I think a lot of people react to it as, ‘Oh, it’s just a light rom-com, isn’t it?’ I mean, it’s high-concept. But for me, it’s quite serious,” says Lowe. “It’s reincarnation, but it’s about time as well. And it’s about second chances and fucking up. All of those things that you get in rom-coms traditionally, but I wanted to update that and kind of go, I think women are allowed to talk about existentialism now.”

Lowe is a mainstay of British TV comedy, co-wrote and starred in Ben Wheatley’s horror comedy Sightseers, and made her feature directorial debut with Prevenge, which was shot while Lowe was heavily pregnant and follows a woman whose unborn baby seems to drive her on a murderous rampage. Though Timestalker isn’t strictly speaking a chiller, it comes with splashes of gore and a dusting of folk horror in its opening segment, which was inspired by a real-life story about a mask found in Scotland worn by an illegal preacher who preached the Covenant (a part of the Bible banned by King James) and who was put to death. It’s creepy. There’s a good joke about a fish wife. Agnes pledges her eternal love to a man she barely knows. Then she falls over a dog.

“The joke within the film is that no one can escape. They are who they are; it doesn’t matter what time or place they are in, they’re the same people. And that’s really annoying to them,” she explains. “Nobody in the film is falling in love with the right person. They’re all falling in love with the toxic, worst person they could fall in love with, which is sort of like reality. Agnes is kind of an idiot as well. I think it’s quite transgressive at the moment. To have a stupid female character is quite challenging to the audience.”

Though it’s a broad comedy in some ways, Timestalker is deliberately provocative, focusing on a vacuous male muse, a deluded protagonist, and featuring an aerobics sequence shot like a horror movie. It also comes at a time when stalker documentaries are everywhere—check out Netflix, and you’ll be presented with a wealth of terrifying true-life tales.

“She could have a scary documentary made about her!” Lowe jokes about Agnes.