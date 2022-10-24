How Prey For The Devil Found a New Angle on Exorcism Movies

It turns out that Daniel Stamm’s 2010 film The Last Exorcism wasn’t the last after all. Twelve years after the release of the movie that put the German director on the horror map, he is returning to the subgenre for another possession movie. But in some ways, the two films couldn’t be more different. While The Last Exorcism played heavily on the ambiguity of whether the central character was afflicted or faking it, Prey for the Devil cuts right to the chase.

“I love that because in most movies, you have to do the half an hour of doubt, and everybody is sitting there going, ’No, we know we’re in an exorcism movie. It’s probably a demon.’” laughs Stamm. Spoilers: it’s a demon. We’re chatting about what brought him back to the genre, and he explains it comes with expectations which are a blessing and a curse. “It is a very narrow genre on one hand because you owe set pieces to the audience. What we have to do is find a fresh angle.”

Prey for the Devil’s angle comes via its protagonist. The film tells the story of Sister Ann (Jacqueline Byers), a young nun who has had dealings with demons in the past. Housed at a secret exorcism school, Ann is only allowed to carry out duties as a nurse—women aren’t allowed to perform exorcisms. But when a young girl (Posey Taylor) starts to display a pattern of disturbing behavior, Ann realizes it’s her calling to help.

“You get so many movies with female protagonists, and it’s such a buzzword, the ‘strong female protagonist,’” says Stamm. “How do we earn the label of the strong female protagonist in a way that it’s not interchangeable? It couldn’t be a male because the story is how she has to go up against the demon, but first, she has to fight the patriarchy, and she has to fight the church for the right to be allowed to fight a demon.”