Napoleon Trailer Reminds You How Great It Is Ridley Scott Still Makes Historical Epics

Joaquin Phoenix is Napoleon Bonaparte. We admit it’s a bit of a strange idea given the absolute lack of je ne sais quoi energy (or French accent) that comes to mind when you think of the American actor. Nevertheless, in the first trailer for Ridley Scott’s Napoleon biopic, there is something undeniably intriguing about the performance, not least of which because this is a chance to see Phoenix work with Scott again in a sprawling historical context.

Indeed, the first and last time the pair collaborated was Gladiator, the film that won Scott a Best Picture Oscar and garnered Phoenix a supporting actor nomination. In that film, Phoenix played another tyrant, too, albeit a less ambiguous one (there are no grand monuments to Commodus in Rome like there is for Napoleon in Paris!). Yet the more interesting point of contrast might be how much the film industry has changed in the 23 years between Gladiator and Napoleon.

Back then, Gladiator was certainly a game-changing film which revitalized the so-called swords and sandals epic, but it was also in a long Hollywood tradition of grandiose and bombastic films that created at least the illusion of traveling to distant historical moments. A few years before Gladiator, there was the wildly ahistorical Braveheart, and a few years after Scott’s Roman epic, there was a deluge of ancient war films that saw everyone from Peter Weir (with the Napoleonic Wars-set Master & Commander) to Oliver Stone (Alexander) get in on the action. Through it all, there was Scott. Some of his follow-ups to Gladiator worked (the director’s cut of Kingdom of Heaven) and others did not (the theatrical cut of Kingdom of Heaven and Robin Hood, as well), but in his later years, Scott revealed a passion for drawing ancient landscapes that rivals even his love for sci-fi world-building.

More than two decades later, it’s a factor into why Napoleon seems so appealing in its first trailer. The Emperor of France led such a monumental life that it is difficult to imagine containing it in a single movie. As the trailer hints, his campaigns of conquest and alleged liberation carried him from the deserts of Egypt to, infamously, the snowy wastelands of Russia. While they weren’t called world wars back then, Napoleon fought almost all the other powers of Europe and for a brief moment appeared destined to rule the continent through sheer strength of tactical brilliance.