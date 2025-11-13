Ghostbusters: Dan Aykroyd Revealed Surprise Spinoff Is Canon

Dan Aykroyd may be the chief creative force behind Ghostbusters, but his approach has always been a little different than most fans of the series. As a true believer in all things paranormal, Aykroyd originally envisioned the movie as a vast epic, filled with lore drawn from real myths. To this day, Aykroyd rarely misses the opportunity to discuss the unexplainable parts of our world, especially on his History Channel show Strange Sightings, which is what brought him to the Talking Strange podcast, hosted by Aaron Sagers.

Yet, what Aykroyd revealed to Sagers surprised everyone. When Sagers asked, somewhat tongue-in-cheek, if the actor’s cameo as Ray Stanz in the 1995 movie Casper is canon to the Ghostbusters franchise, Aykroyd answered in the affirmative. “I think so, given that [Steven] Spielberg asked for me and they built me in there,” he explained in serious deadpan. “Of course, it’s a beautiful nod to what we were doing with Ivan [Reitman, Ghostbusters director] and everybody. You’ve got to include it in the canon, no doubt.”

Released 30 years ago by Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment, Casper stars voice actor Malachi Pearson as the titular apparition, who lives inside Whipstaff Manor in Friendship, Maine, with his three bullying uncles. When heiress Carrigan Crittenden (Cathy Moriarty) discovers she has been left the Manor in her uncle’s will, she decides to search it for treasure, but is constantly rebuffed by Casper’s uncles. Eventually, she enlists the help of “ghost therapist” Dr. James Harvey (Bill Pullman), who brings along his daughter Kat (Christina Ricci). But before that, Crittenden seeks help from other, more famous ghost fighters, including Ray Stanz.

The short scene finds Ray running out of the house in full gear, proton pack on his back, stopping only to address Crittenden and her attorney Dibs (Eric Idle). “Who you gonna call?” Ray asks rhetorically; “Someone else.”