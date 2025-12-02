Fortnite Is a Good Cinema Supplement, Not a Cinema Replacement

“Somehow, Palpatine returned,” Oscar Isaac’s Poe Dameron famously declared in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. What Damreon didn’t say was how exactly he and the resistance learned that the Emperor had come back. Because all of that happened in 2019’s Star Wars X Fortnite, a four-week series within the massively popular Battle Royale game. Players who completed the event, in which their characters blasted away at one another while collecting Star Wars-style skins and guns, were treated to a recording of Darth Sidious calling for revenge, declaring that the day of the Sith is imminent.

The decision to put such a major plot point in a video game certainly raised eyebrows back in 2019, but it was overshadowed by the many, many, many other problems with The Rise of Skywalker. But more and more studios and even filmmakers are collaborating with Fortnite. Most recently Quentin Tarantino went so far as to make a short film within the game, the Kill Bill spinoff “The Lost Chapter: Yuki’s Revenge.” To some movie fans, the idea of a devoted cinephile like Tarantino making a movie in Fortnite spells the end of the theatrical experience. But as long as Fortnite is just another promotional technique, such fears are unfounded.

A History of Exploitation

American cinema has always been entangled in capitalism, going all the way back to Thomas Edison demanding payment for anyone who used the early film camera and projectors that he and W. K. L. Dickson created. Just as much a product as they are an art, movies must be sold to audiences and distributors and, thus, marketing is heavily involved.

For example, actor-turned-director Emory Johnson promoted his 1922 pro-police melodrama In the Name of the Law by inviting local law enforcement to attend for free and handing out plastic badges and whistles to youngsters. Twenty years later, Howard Hughes pushed back against Hays Code enforcer Joseph Breen’s demands to downplay the emphasis on star Jane Russell’s chest in his movie The Outlaw by hiring a skywriter to display the film title in the sky, accompanied by two huge circles. In 1960, theaters filled their lobbies with standees of Alfred Hitchcock informing audiences that they will not be permitted entrance to Psycho after the film had begun, which only increased interest in the early slasher. It’s no wonder that studios used the word “exploitation” instead of “promotion” to describe their marketing techniques.