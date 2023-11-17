Fortnite’s Controversial Cosmetics Ban Explained: What Skins Are Banned?

It turns out the latest Fortnite update included an updated age restriction feature that prevents certain players from using certain cosmetics in age-gated custom modes. Basically, there is a recommended age for user-created islands (maps and modes, essentially) in Fortnite‘s Creative mode. If an Island is intended for a young or wide audience (meaning those with ratings E, E10+, or regional equivalents), certain cosmetic items will be banned on those maps to all players.

So which skins are banned in Fortnite? Epic hasn’t published a full list of banned cosmetic items yet, but those cosmetics that are banned are all marked by an in-game “warning” logo and text that explains that the item cannot be used in certain restricted parts of the game. Where this story gets really weird, though, is when you dive into the reasons why certain skins are now banned in Fortnite.

Most notably, the ban seemingly applies to any cosmetic that shows a gun or suggests the possession of a gun. Even characters like Lara Croft who are portrayed as carrying a gun holster are banned in certain modes as part of this initiative. The “gun rule” also applies to things like sprays, gliders, and other cosmetics. If there is anything to do with a gun in any of those cosmetics, you can be reasonably sure the new rule will impact them. Mind you, other violent weapons (knives, swords, and even truly elaborate blades not of this world) are not necessarily impacted by this part of the new rule. Bizarrely, characters who have grenades or other explosives on them are also not currently impacted.

It’s not just guns, though. Some cosmetics that don’t feature a gun on them are also banned as part of this new initiative. While we’re still waiting for clarification on the exact things that can get a cosmetic banned, it has been observed that the ban also likely impacts cosmetics that could be deemed frightening to younger players. Said cosmetics include character skins like Venom and Carnage.

In the interest of complete fairness, it’s worth reiterating that these “bans” only currently apply to a relatively small amount of custom Fortnite content. They do not impact the game’s major modes and will likely not directly impact the majority of players. Furthermore, the “logic” here seems to be that the custom modes in question typically don’t feature combat and therefore should not feature weapon-based cosmetics either.

Still, you probably see where this is going. Fortnite, a battle royale game that largely revolves around shooting and killing other players, is now saying that some of its younger players shouldn’t be exposed to such weapons and other potentially upsetting imagery. Without getting too deep into any political arguments (I’m not even sure who this move is intended to please), I’ll just say that it’s darkly hilarious that this is the line the Fortnite team has seen fit to draw.