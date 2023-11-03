Fortnite OG End Time: How Long Will the Update Last?
The Fortnite OG update is already proving to be absurdly popular, but how long will the good times last?
While many guessed the Fortnite OG update would be popular, few could have guessed it would be quite as popular as it has already proven to be. As Fortnite OG continues to raise the game’s all-time player count record (and destroy its servers in the process), it’s becoming increasingly obvious that lapsed fans have been waiting for an excuse like this to dive back into the battle royale game.
While some such “classic” modes end up becoming permanent fixtures for live service titles. that’s not the case with Fortnite OG. This old-school update does have an expiration date, and fans are already wondering how long the good times will last.
So when will Fortnite OG end? The update is technically scheduled to run from November 3 to December 2, 2023, at 10 PM ET, 9 PM CT, 7 PM MST, and 6 PM PT. At that time, a mysterious event will effectively end this detour and take players into Fortnite‘s next season. In other words, Fortnite OG will expire at that time and the next Fortnite event will pick up roughly where the game left off before this blast from the past started.
However, the Fortnite OG schedule is just a little more complicated than that. See, the launch version of Fortnite OG takes the game’s loot pool and map back to the ways they were (roughly) when the fifth Season of the game’s first Chapter launched. However, the OG update will not stay in that form until December 2nd.
Throughout November, Epic will be updating Fortnite OG in phases. Each of those phases will not only replace the previous phase but will essentially revert the game to the way it was at different points during its debut season. So, while Fortnite OG currently resembles the version of Fortnite that existed at around the midpoint of the game’s first Chapter, Fortnite OG players will eventually be able to replay some of the other milestone updates in the game’s earliest days.
Here is the currently planned Fortnite OG update schedule:
November 9th – Chapter 1: Season 6 Update
November 16th – Chapter 1: Seasons 7 and 8 Update
November 23rd – Season 1: Chapters 9 and 10 Update
So, on November 9, the current Fortnite OG map and loot pool will be updated to resemble the map and loot pool that were available during Fortnite‘s Chapter 1: Season 6 update. Subsequent updates will follow that same basic rollout and replacement model.
Some things will remain the same throughout Fortnite OG, though. Most notably, it seems that the current plan is for the debut version of the Fortnite OG battle pass to remain active throughout the entirety of the Fortnite OG “season.” That format, and the smaller size of the Fortnite OG Battle Pass, should make it relatively easy for most players to progress through the entirety of the Battle Pass before OG is over.
Having said that, it’s worth noting that Fortnite OG launched with “new” cosmetics designed to represent reimagined cosmetics available during the game’s first Chapter. It stands to reason that subsequent Fortnite OG updates will include similar lines of reimagined cosmetic items. However, the details of those planned rollouts have not been confirmed as of the time of this writing. Similarly, it’s always possible that Epic could modify their previously planned content rollout throughout the month (or add new features), but they have not confirmed any plans to do so at this time.
As noted above, many fans are also wondering if “Fortnite OG” will become a permanent addition to the game in some way. While Epic has not indicated that they intend to do anything along those lines, the overwhelming popularity of this update could prove to be too great to ignore. For now, though, Fortnite OG will only last until December, so get in on it while you can.