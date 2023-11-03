Fortnite OG End Time: How Long Will the Update Last?

While many guessed the Fortnite OG update would be popular, few could have guessed it would be quite as popular as it has already proven to be. As Fortnite OG continues to raise the game’s all-time player count record (and destroy its servers in the process), it’s becoming increasingly obvious that lapsed fans have been waiting for an excuse like this to dive back into the battle royale game.

While some such “classic” modes end up becoming permanent fixtures for live service titles. that’s not the case with Fortnite OG. This old-school update does have an expiration date, and fans are already wondering how long the good times will last.

So when will Fortnite OG end? The update is technically scheduled to run from November 3 to December 2, 2023, at 10 PM ET, 9 PM CT, 7 PM MST, and 6 PM PT. At that time, a mysterious event will effectively end this detour and take players into Fortnite‘s next season. In other words, Fortnite OG will expire at that time and the next Fortnite event will pick up roughly where the game left off before this blast from the past started.

However, the Fortnite OG schedule is just a little more complicated than that. See, the launch version of Fortnite OG takes the game’s loot pool and map back to the ways they were (roughly) when the fifth Season of the game’s first Chapter launched. However, the OG update will not stay in that form until December 2nd.