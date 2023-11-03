Fortnite OG Loot Pool and Best Weapons

Fortnite OG Loot Pool: Every Vehicle

Best Weapons In Fortnite OG

To the surprise of nobody, the best weapons in Fortnite OG at the moment are the Pump Shotgun, Assault Rifle, and Bolt Action Sniper Rifle.

To be clear, it seems that some of these returning weapons have been altered slightly since their debuts. None seem to quite be at the power level they were at when they utterly dominated the game, but they’re not too far off. Besides, the relative limitations of the current loot pool make them as powerful as ever.

The Pump Shotgun is probably the strongest overall weapon in Fortnite OG. Again, that probably won’t come as a surprise. That weapon was once the terror of Fortnite, and it essentially is again. Its stopping power is obviously noteworthy, but the Pump Shotgun’s range and accuracy make it far more versatile than it has any right to be. As long as you’re not trying to snipe people across the map, the Pump Action Shotgun is usually the way to go.

If you are trying to snipe people, the Bolt Action Sniper Rifle is the way to go. Actually, some people may have forgotten just how powerful this gun once was. Yes, it’s a good sniper, but it’s this gun’s ability to one-shot people at incredible distances without ever looking down the scope that made it infamous. This thing is a laser that can take down anyone who can’t escape its considerable range in record time.

The Assault Rifle effectively splits the difference between those options. It’s the ultimate utility weapon. It’s absurdly accurate and strangely effective at distances that it probably shouldn’t be. While the Pump Action and Bolt Action will probably win the fight in certain circumstances, the beauty of the Assault Rifle is that it’s pretty much situation-proof. If any gun is going to remind people of how bizarre that initial Fortnite loot pool was, it might be this one.