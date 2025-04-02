A Follow-Up to Quentin Tarantino’s Celebration of Cinema Is Going… to Netflix?

Every good stuntman knows that getting knocked down is part of the job. Every time you hit the dirt, you’ve just got to get back up and keep going. With that in mind, it’s not too surprising that stuntman Cliff Booth would return for a sequel to Quentin Tarantino‘s Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood. What is surprising, however, is how the sequel will come to be.

According to Deadline, the makeshift sequel—which initially began as a screenplay for Tarantino’s self-proclaimed final film, which at the time was titled The Film Critic—is alive once more after the Pulp Fiction director shelved the project. Furthermore, it still has Brad Pitt attached to star as Booth. And yet, instead of directing it himself, Tarantino is turning the project over to David Fincher.

It’s an odd twist of fate, but one that at first honestly sounds pretty good. Fincher isn’t that similar to Tarantino, but he is an auteur of the same generation and indie ’90s background. He will be able to present the material with care, particularly given his decades-long friendship with Pitt. But as Deadline points out, Fincher is currently under exclusive contract with Netflix, which means that the follow-up to Tarantino’s love letter to the power of cinema and old New Hollywood will be sandwiched between forgettable Millie Bobby Brown vehicles, watched by people scrolling on their phones and folding their socks. Forever.

The project announcement comes just days after Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos pronounced movie theaters “dead,” the latest in a long line of similar claims. “The theatrical box office is down 40 to 50 percent from pre-COVID, and this year is down eight percent already, so the trend is not reversing,” said Sarandos. “You’ve gotta look at that and say, ‘What is the consumer trying to tell you?’”