David Fincher Movies Ranked (Including The Killer)

11. Panic Room (2002)

The other polished but somewhat empty studio gig on Fincher’s resume was this more successful Jodie Foster thriller about a mother in the wrong house but with the right tool set to make it a death trap for her unwanted visitors. That’s more or less how it plays out when single mother Meg (Foster) and her teenage daughter (Kristen Stewart in one of her first roles) move into a posh brownstone on the Upper West Side, complete with its own panic room. The problem, however, is that when thieves played by the excellent Forest Whitaker and the adequate Jared Leto break into the house, the MacGuffin they’re after is also inside the panic room.

A total exercise in style, Panic Room features buckets of slickness as Fincher’s camera climbs vertically through the brownstone like a spidery assailant in its own right (although some shots which lean into CGI have aged less impressively). The film also proves that even when Fincher goes pulpy, he draws out layered performances from his lead, including a ferocious take on the aggrieved mama bear by Foster. We just wish the movie had a little bit more hidden inside the film’s vaults to make it stand out 20 years later.

10. Alien 3 (1992)

Another one with a collection of zealous defenders, Alien 3 is admittedly a very interesting experiment in the annals of blockbuster filmmaking and franchise risk-taking. Alas, the behind-the-scenes stories of how this movie was made—including why Fincher attempted to have his name taken off it—are more interesting than the finished film. Like James Cameron’s Aliens before it, Alien 3 was conceived to be a massive departure from what came before; it’s just that no one on the film, including Fincher or its star Sigourney Weaver, could determine what that departure should be.

We still wish the blasphemous Alien 3 set in a medieval monastery in space was what Fincher made. Instead we have a compromised form of that wherein Weaver’s Ripley crash lands onto a penal colony planet where murderers and rapists have become Born Again Christians. Little do they realize though that they’re about to meet the Devil, and he bleeds acid. In retrospect, the best thing about Alien 3 is its pitiless nihilism. This is as bleak a piece of cinema as ever made with a numeral in the title. The film literally ends with the hero of the first three Alien movies accepting an agonizing death over selling out her body to the corporation that’s condemned her to an odyssey with xenomorphs. The final (reshot) ending is a demonic inversion of Madonna and Child, as Ripley and the baby alien queen that burst out of her stomach descend into the flames of perdition. In our modern century where studios kowtow to servicing fans, the unrelenting despair of this is kind of punk rock… even if we still mourn what the film did to Newt and Hicks.

9. The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)

Arguably the one time Fincher made a film with awards voters in mind, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button shares a lot of DNA with the most schmaltzy of Oscar bait movies, Forrest Gump. Both feature a character whose adventures span years and decades across the 20th century, with nearly every vignette bringing him in touch with hallmarks of American history; both films’ protagonists are in love with the same woman they meet in girlhood and know throughout their lives; and finally both pictures even share the same screenwriter, Eric Roth. Even so, if we’re being honest, Benjamin Button is far more interesting than Forrest and his box of chocolates.

Adapted from an F. Scott Fitzgerald short story of the same name, Benjamin Button plays like something of an American fable about a baby born as an old man who, as the years pass, eventually ages into a studly Brad Pitt by his middle age. Along the way, he knows a graceful girl named Daisy (mostly Cate Blanchett) whose love for this curious child only grows, even as her own vitality fades. It is Fincher’s lyrical heart and aptitude for savoring the shadowy silences of a doomed romance, as opposed to saccharine proclamations of adoration, that makes this movie work. Its ultimately derivative nature, at least in the hands of Hollywood dealmaking, still leaves it on the lower end of Fincher’s catalog, but the film has a melancholic ennui that really does suggest an old soul disguised by beautiful packaging.