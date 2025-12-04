Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 Review: Gateway Horror That’s Unapologetically for Kids

If that summary sounds overwhelming to the uninitiated, rest assured that director Emma Tammi and screenwriter Cawthon, this time without the co-writers attached to the first movie, keep everything legible. Characters plainly state their feelings and motivations. They declare plot points and explain relationships to one another. And anything not explicitly explained, such as the cameos by YouTube celebrities, or some random toy or object on which the camera lingers, passes by without disrupting the plot.

While this approach strips the film of any emotional resonance, it leaves plenty of space for scares. And the scares also require no foreknowledge. In fact, they work better for it.

Apropos of an adaptation of a game in which characters jump toward the screen, nearly every scare in Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is a jump scare. A little boy turns around to find Freddy standing in front of him. A mom closes the refrigerator door to reveal Bonnie waiting. Foxy’s hand smashes through a car window. How did those characters get into those places to jump out? Where do they stand in relation to Mike, Abby, and Vanessa? The movie doesn’t know and doesn’t care. At no point does Tammi take the time to lay out the spacial geography of her movie, even when Mike stares at a literal map with blinking lights to indicate the animatronics’ positions. The monsters are always already behind you, just waiting for a loud music cue before they attack.

The one exception to this rule is the Marionette. Like the other characters, she has a backstory that involves a murdered child (Audrey Lynn-Marie) and a connection to the pizza parlor’s past (plus a cameo portrayed by Lillard’s Scream co-conspirator, Skeet Ulrich, giving the adults something that the kids don’t get). Although the Marionette has her moments of striking at the audience out of nowhere, Tammi’s camera at least takes some time to admire her genuinely creepy design, yellow glowing eyes peering out of a pale face covered by blond hair, her tear stains blending with her smile.

In fact, all of the main monsters look pretty good whenever the camera stops to admire them. The plot allows for several iterations of the main animatronics, which will thrill fans who want to see their favorite version but also keeps things visually interesting. The addition of Megan Fox as the voice of Toy Chica, the bird figure who seems to befriend Abby, does nothing for those who don’t recognize her name in the credits, but it’s still creepy to hear her chipper cadence coming from a massive puppet.

Does all of this make Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 a good movie? Not quite. Even those who can turn off their brain and enjoy the jump scares will get annoyed that Tammi and Cawthon don’t take full advantage of their own premise. The movie never really gets much mileage out of setting the animatronics loose on the town and seems disinterested with the fact that there’s a convention of superfans happening at the same time.