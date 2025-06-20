Blumhouse Games Is Reinventing Indie Horror

While Blumhouse Productions has become a leading name in American horror movies and television, it’s only begun its expansion into the world of video games with its studio Blumhouse Games. After unveiling its first wave of original horror titles, including the acclaimed Fear the Spotlight, at last year’s Summer Game Fest, the studio went even bigger with its presence at the event’s 2025 edition earlier this month. This included hands-on demos and on-site developer interviews for Blumhouse Games’ next titles, the murderous farming sim Grave Seasons and the survival horror first-person shooter, Crisol: Theater of Idols.

On paper the two games couldn’t be more different—Grave Seasons, developed by Perfect Garbage is a farming sim in the tradition of Harvest Moon and Stardew Valley, with a bloody twist as the player discovers supernatural horror and a serial killer prowling around their rural community. Comparatively, Crisol: Theater of Idols, developed by Vermila Studios, is a Gothic adventure that has players using weapons fueled by holy blood to take on monsters in a sinisterly baroque European city. The two titles not only clearly demonstrate the versatility and range that Blumhouse Games is taking with its opening wave of games, but also the merits of working with smaller developers with a strong creative vision. In other words, it seems intent on echoing the company’s successful film strategy.

In getting to sit down with a hands-on early build of Grave Seasons, the game immediately feels like a cozy farming sim that saw a resurgence with Stardew Valley in 2016. However, it’s clear that there is something unsettling brimming just under the surface as the player grows accustomed to working around their dilapidated farm, something punctuated by a gruesome discovery. This leads to a growing sense of dread that explodes as soon as night falls over the small town of Ashenridge, usually with lethal developments before the sun rises once again. The developers looked to classic farming sims for that sense of narrative pacing, albeit with gorier results in the case of Grave Seasons.

“I was really inspired by Harvest Moon: Save the Homeland when you only have a year to save this town before it gets bulldozed for a theme park,” explains Son M., the co-founder and studio director of Perfect Garbage. “Something that they do is put reminders throughout the seasons so that you’re constantly aware. I’m also really inspired by Persona, which rewards you for preparing. You know when something’s going to happen, and that something is going to come. So you have to do your best to make sure that you’re ready for it… we never want you to be too cozy.”