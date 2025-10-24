Fantastic Four: First Steps Disney+ Release Date Confirmed
Marvel fans will have plenty of time to prep for Avengers: Doomsday with The Fantastic Four: First Steps on Disney+.
Galactus is coming. To Disney+.
The Fantastic Four: First Steps, the first MCU appearance of Marvel’s first family will finally make its way from theaters onto the streaming service on Wednesday, November 5, 2025. That’s just over three months since the movie debuted in theaters on July 25 and enjoyed a strong, if not quite as dominant as Marvel hoped, box office run.
First Steps represented a clean break from both the past of the MCU and of Fantastic Four adaptations in general. Directed by Matt Shakman, the film leaned into the earnest goofiness of the Jack Kirby and Stan Lee comics that launched the Marvel Universe in 1961, a clear distinction from the energy-drink fueled feel of 2005’s Fantastic Four and the unnecessarily gritty 2015 reboot. Vanessa Kirby and Joseph Quinn take the leads as Sue Storm a.k.a. Invisible Woman and Johnny Storm a.k.a. the Human Torch, alongside Pedro Pascal as Sue’s husband Mr. Fantastic Reed Richards and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as the Thing Ben Grimm.
Set in a retro-futuristic 1960s on Earth-828, First Steps follows the team as their celebrity status gets tested by the arrival of the Silver Surfer (Julia Garner), who warns them that their planet has been marked for destruction by the world-devourer Galactus (Ralph Ineson). When the team refuses the only bargain Galactus offers, to spare their world in exchange for Reed and Sue’s infant son Franklin, the Fantastic Four must find away to stave off a cosmic threat while earning back Earth’s trust.
First Steps was Marvel’s latest shot at recovering some of the cultural relevancy the once dominant studio has lost in the post-Avengers: Endgame era. The film grossed double its production budget (enough to clear its advertising budget, but just barely) and earned positive notices. Den of Geek‘s 3.5 star review enthused that “Reed, Sue, Johnny, and Ben are all faithfully introduced to the MCU sandbox” and “most of them are spectacularly well cast too.” Yet, there’s no question that the film failed to generate the same buzz as Superman, DC‘s similarly earnest adaptation of a foundational character, which released just two weeks earlier.
However, like all Marvel projects, First Steps isn’t an end to itself. Although the film does an admirable job telling a complete story, one with no obvious connections to the larger MCU (outside, of course, of the requisite post-credit scene), First Steps arrives on Disney+ almost one year before Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters. Not only will Doomsday reunite Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, along with Endgame directors the Russo Brothers and star Robert Downey Jr., but it also features the proper MCU debut of Doctor Doom.
Given that Doctor Doom is the arch-enemy of the Fantastic Four, First Steps‘s arrival on Disney+ will give viewers plenty of time to prepare for the coming of Doomsday.
The Fantastic Four: First Steps streams on Disney+ on November 5, 2025.