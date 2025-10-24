Fantastic Four: First Steps Disney+ Release Date Confirmed

Galactus is coming. To Disney+.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps, the first MCU appearance of Marvel’s first family will finally make its way from theaters onto the streaming service on Wednesday, November 5, 2025. That’s just over three months since the movie debuted in theaters on July 25 and enjoyed a strong, if not quite as dominant as Marvel hoped, box office run.

First Steps represented a clean break from both the past of the MCU and of Fantastic Four adaptations in general. Directed by Matt Shakman, the film leaned into the earnest goofiness of the Jack Kirby and Stan Lee comics that launched the Marvel Universe in 1961, a clear distinction from the energy-drink fueled feel of 2005’s Fantastic Four and the unnecessarily gritty 2015 reboot. Vanessa Kirby and Joseph Quinn take the leads as Sue Storm a.k.a. Invisible Woman and Johnny Storm a.k.a. the Human Torch, alongside Pedro Pascal as Sue’s husband Mr. Fantastic Reed Richards and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as the Thing Ben Grimm.

Set in a retro-futuristic 1960s on Earth-828, First Steps follows the team as their celebrity status gets tested by the arrival of the Silver Surfer (Julia Garner), who warns them that their planet has been marked for destruction by the world-devourer Galactus (Ralph Ineson). When the team refuses the only bargain Galactus offers, to spare their world in exchange for Reed and Sue’s infant son Franklin, the Fantastic Four must find away to stave off a cosmic threat while earning back Earth’s trust.