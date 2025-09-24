Live Auction Brings The Fantastic Four and Other Marvel Comics to Collectors Everywhere
On September 25, prepare for another opportunity to land rare Marvel comics and collectibles on eBay Live.
Comic fans and collectors are in for a treat this week as eBay Live plays host to an exclusive auction featuring some of Marvel’s rarest treasures. The live event will take place Thursday, September 25, 2025, at 7 p.m. ET and will be led by a trio of familiar faces for our regular attendees: legendary comics dealer and Big Apple Con convention organizer Mike “Carbo” Carbonaro, his Mike’d Up Podcast co-host Michael Raphael, and seasoned auctioneer and Den of Geek host Matthew Schuchman. With items presented by Crash Media Partners, the auction shines a spotlight on Fantastic Four history while also featuring Golden and Silver Age gems from across the Marvel Universe.
The headliner of the evening is unquestionably Captain America Comics #2 (1941), a Golden Age classic published by Timely Comics, Marvel’s publishing predecessor. This CGC 6.5 Purple Label copy represents only the second appearance of both Captain America and Bucky Barnes, brought to life by Joe Simon and Jack Kirby at the dawn of WWII. With bold patriotic art and stunning eye appeal, this early Cap issue is a crown jewel for serious collectors, rarely surfacing in mid-grade condition.
Another standout lot offers something both nostalgic and historically important: The Origins of Marvel Comics, in a bundle featuring a first printing (1974) and an early second printing of Stan Lee’s groundbreaking Fireside release. This was the first time Marvel’s heroes leapt from comic shops to mainstream bookstores, collecting the debut tales of Spider-Man, Hulk, Thor, the Fantastic Four, and more. For Marvel historians, these books mark the start of an era.
No Fantastic Four-focused auction would be complete without a Silver Age exemplar, and this sale delivers with a Fantastic Four #58 (1966) in CGC 9.2 near mint condition. The issue features an iconic clash between Doctor Doom and the Silver Surfer, a high point in the legendary Stan Lee/Jack Kirby run. High-grade copies like this are increasingly scarce and remain cornerstones of any Fantastic Four collection.
Rounding out the auction is a nearly complete run of The Thing (1983–1986), which is missing just three issues from its 36-issue span. Offered in near mint condition, this set showcases Ben Grimm’s solo adventures and features guest appearances from across Marvel’s 1980s landscape. And for Daredevil fans, there’s a Silver Age essential: Daredevil #7 (1965), the very first appearance of Matt Murdock’s iconic red costume, along with his early battle against Namor the Sub-Mariner. Graded in very good condition (4.0), it remains one of the most collectible issues of Marvel’s Man Without Fear.
With key issues spanning Marvel’s Golden, Silver, and Bronze Ages, this auction offers something for every type of fan, whether you’re chasing grails or completing a beloved run. Be sure to set a reminder for the auction on September 24, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET, and save us as a seller so that you never miss an auction.