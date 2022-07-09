The Many Faces of Face/Off: How The Classic Almost Didn’t Star Nicolas Cage

“Travolta was there first, he was very nice,” Werb recalled. “Then in the middle of us talking to John, he froze and looked past us like we weren’t there. Nic Cage had just shown up. The two of them started bonding and talking about each other’s more famous on-screen quirks—‘In this movie you did that… in another movie you did that.’ Michael and I almost simultaneously receded behind this palm tree and shook hands. We said, ‘You know what, this movie’s actually going to work!’”

After the rewrites, change of studio, shift of setting and a revolving door of actors and directors, they could be forgiven for breathing a sigh of relief. It had already been quite a ride, and the movie could’ve once looked quite different….

Die Hard and White Heat

Like all great action movies in the 1990s, the idea for Face/Off was born, in part, out of the success of Die Hard. “Every studio in Hollywood was looking for the next Die Hard,” Colleary explained in an interview with Shortlist.

More importantly, every studio was willing to pay top dollar for anything that had even a whiff of John McClane, terrorists, or white vests. Shane Black made headlines after pocketing a cool $1.75 million for The Last Boy Scout. Colleary and Werb, who had met at UCLA Film School in the 1980s, wanted a piece of the pie. So over Independence Day weekend in 1990, they got together to try and come up with a fresh spin on the tried-and-tested formula.

Finding inspiration in the real-life 1971 Attica Prison riot, the pair also took their cues from the 1949 James Cagney classic White Heat, which saw a federal agent tasked with posing as the cellmate of a psychotic criminal mastermind and teaming up for a daring escape that would ultimately lead to the latter’s downfall.

“We were working under the idea that our hero goes undercover as somebody else,” Colleary said. “Then it became, somebody on the outside takes over his life. But how does that work? We really backed into the idea of a facial swap.”