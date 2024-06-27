Exclusive Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F Clip Proves a Good Action Hero Never Dies

Just because Eddie Murphy’s Axel Foley is a little longer in the tooth doesn’t mean he can’t create just as much hijinx as he did in the ‘80s. The beloved Motor City detective is back in Netflix’s Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F on July 3, 2024, and we’ve got an exclusive clip to share featuring the hilarious mayhem of Detective Foley in a high-speed snowplow from early in the film.

But that’s not all! The clip is introduced by none other than director Mark Malloy and producer Jerry Bruckheimer, and afterwards they share a few behind-the-scenes stories of how it was filmed. Enjoy this exclusive look at the latest entry in the Beverly Hills Cop franchise, featuring a soundtrack you may recognize from the earlier films.

Two hundred lucky UK fans have marked their calendars for an unforgettable cinematic experience through a partnership between Den of Geek and The Action Station. These lucky action film fans will attend a special theater screening of the much-anticipated premiere of Netflix’s Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F on Wednesday, 3 July 2024, at the luxurious May Fair Hotel in central London, an event which is oversubscribed. If you’re on the waiting list, please keep an eye out for an email from The Action Station team who will allocate any further available tickets that might become available.

This exclusive free screening celebrates the return of the iconic Beverly Hills Cop franchise on the night of its Netflix release. Fans will be treated to Eddie Murphy reprising one of his most beloved roles from the ‘80s, that of the wisecracking detective Axel Foley. This event promises to be an evening filled with action, laughs, nostalgia, and the chance to connect with other fans of the earlier films.